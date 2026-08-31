Sources: Chicago Cubs calling up versatile infield prospect BJ Murray

The Chicago Cubs are calling up first baseman/third baseman B.J. Murray, Major League sources tell FanSided.

Murray, 26, is the Cubs' No. 19 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The 26-year-old, who was drafted in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, has played six seasons in the Minors, hitting .257/.372/.431 with 73 home runs and 335 RBI. He's thrived in Triple-A this season, hitting .294/.395/.500 with an .895 OPS, 16 home runs and 68 RBI.

Murray projects as valuable infield depth with the ability to play in left field. Murray, a switch-hitter, also gives manager Craig Counsell more versatility off the bench late in games.