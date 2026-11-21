For years, the San Francisco Giants have refused to engage or listen to any inquiries involving star right-handed pitcher Logan Webb.

That is no longer the case.

The Giants are open to listening to offers for Webb, multiple rival executives say.

Webb, 30, instantly becomes arguably the top name available besides free-agent left-hander Tarik Skubal. Webb has been one of baseball's most consistent workhorses, throwing more than 204.2 innings in each season from 2023-25, and led baseball in strikeouts in 2025 with 224. He’s been a key leader in San Francisco's clubhouse and has two years remaining on a five-year, $90 million contract, an affordable number for a pitcher of his caliber.

There will be no shortage of teams interested in Webb, who is coming off a season in which he posted a 4.31 ERA (3.45 FIP) in 27 starts. And for teams who either can’t afford Skubal or miss out on the left-hander, an alternate option many believed was not available is now suddenly in play.