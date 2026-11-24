There are multiple teams, including the Washington Nationals, currently engaged with free-agent infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., according to major-league sources.

Chisholm, 28, is drawing strong interest and is coming off a season with the New York Yankees in which he hit .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs and 55 RBI. In seven seasons with the Miami Marlins and Yankees, he’s hit .245/.315/.444 with a .759 OPS, 127 home runs and 363 RBI while winning one Silver Slugger Award and appearing in two All-Star Games.

Why the Nationals are interested in free agent Jazz Chisholm

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