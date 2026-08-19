Sources: Phillies to sign Nestor Cortes to Major League contract

Free-agent pitcher Nestor Cortes and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a Major League contract, according to sources familiar with the deal.

Cortes, 31, underwent surgery on his throwing arm in October of last year and was expected to be sidelined for nine or 10 months. But he’s healthy now, has been throwing for teams recently and drew interest from numerous teams before signing with the Phillies.

Cortes, who’s thrown in eight MLB seasons, spent the majority of his career with the New York Yankees, where he posted a 3.61 ERA and recorded 564 strikeouts in 555.2 innings. He was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers after the 2024 season along with infielder Caleb Durbin in the trade that sent Devin Williams to the Bronx.

In Milwaukee, Cortes struggled, posting a 9.00 ERA in eight innings before a left elbow flexor strain sidelined him. He was later dealt to the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline along with shortstop prospect Jorge Quintana in exchange for Brandon Lockridge. In San Diego, Cortes only made six starts and posted a 5.47 ERA.

Projected Phillies pitching staff after Nestor Cortes signing

Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies | Isaiah Vazquez/GettyImages

It’s unclear where Cortes will fit in Philadelphia, but he provides veteran depth for a franchise which has been searching for reinforcements since the trade deadline. Their current rotation features Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler, Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter. Cortes could be part of a six-man rotation to keep others fresh or, perhaps more likely, the left-hander could be used out of the bullpen as he continues to ramp up coming off the extended absence from injury. Given how bumpy things have been at times this year for both Nola and Painter, having another viable big-league option — even one who could piggyback with each righty on the same day — gives Don Mattingly some helpful flexibility.

There were significant rumblings at various points leading up to the Aug. 3 deadline that the Phillies were getting close to adding a starting pitcher, though they did not land a starter and ultimately acquired infielder Luis Arraez and relievers Brooks Raley and Caleb Kilian. Raley and Kilian have lengthened the bullpen, but there remained very little in the way of proven depth behind the starting five, raising questions about what would happen if Philly needed a sixth or seventh starter down the stretch.

Cortes, who hasn’t pitched since last season, now joins a Phillies team that is 5.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com first reported Cortes' talks with Philadelphia.