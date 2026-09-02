Stan Kroenke's first big move as Angels owner should be a name change

Building a competitor is the priority, but new Los Angeles Angels owner Stan Kroenke should have another crucial goal on his to-do list.

When Arte Moreno purchased the reigning World Series champions in 2003, they were still known as the Anaheim Angels. Then came the first name change in 2005, when they formally became the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Never mind the fact that Anaheim is roughly 26 miles south of Los Angeles.

By 2016, they were officially the Los Angeles Angels, and perhaps that’s played a key role in their 11-year stretch without a winning record. Who needs Babe Ruth or a billy goat when you can have a Curse of the Name Change?

Angels fans are simply glad just to see Moreno on the way out, but Kroenke — who has won championships in the NFL, NBA, NHL, and Premier League — can win additional goodwill by going back to the franchise’s roots.

Stan Kroenke must consider changing the Angels’ name back to Anaheim or California

California Angels outfielder Garrett Anderson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although they’ve always been the Angels, the location part of their name has changed several times since their 1961 debut.

Name Years Postseason appearances Los Angeles Angels 1961-65 None California Angels 1965-1996 (announced name change in September 1965) 1979; 1982; 1986 Anaheim Angels 1997-2004 2002 (World Series champions); 2004 Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 2005-15 2005; 2007; 2008; 2009; 2014 Los Angeles Angels 2016-current None

Outside of relocation, modern MLB owners typically do not change a team’s name within several years of taking control. The Rays are technically the most recent example in Major League Baseball; Stuart Sternberg became the managing general partner in October 2005, and the then-Devil Rays became the Rays following the 2007 season.

Assuming that Kroenke is approved as owner, that would leave only one franchise whose current ownership group changed their team’s name. The Dolan family took over the Cleveland Indians in 1999 and rebranded to the Guardians in 2022. Despite ongoing political pressure, there is no indication that the Guardians will revert to the Indians.

Contrary to popular belief, Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris did not change the team’s name upon purchasing the team in 2023. They’d already dropped the controversial Washington Football Team moniker ahead of the 2022 season. However, the club recently came under fire for selling Redskins gear at their official team shop.

California Angels first baseman Rod Carew | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rebranding to the Anaheim Angels would make financial sense too

Money makes the world go round, and Kroenke has financial incentive to rename the team. California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed the “Home Run for Anaheim Act,” a bill that would provide tax breaks and incentives if the team rebrands to the Anaheim Angels.

And although their best years came as the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, we personally prefer the Anaheim Angels. Kroenke should bring back the old-school pinstriped uniforms, and work the Vladimir Guerrero era vest jerseys into the rotation, too. Clearly, nothing that they’ve tried under their current name has worked.

Besides, the Guardians have remained a consistent playoff threat even after adopting a new name. Who would have predicted they’d create an ideal path for the Angels to follow?