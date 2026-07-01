Francona remains focused on keeping the Reds competitive, currently six games out of the final NL wild card spot, while managing injuries to key players.

Despite the backlash, Francona retains strong support from within the organization, including president of baseball operations Nick Krall and his players.

Terry Francona faces growing criticism from Reds fans as Cincinnati sits in last place in the NL Central with a 39-45 record.

Having managed in two of the most demanding markets in the major leagues, Terry Francona understands what it is like to face criticism from the fans and media.

Francona had his vehicle’s tires slashed in the staff parking lot of Veterans Stadium during his first manager’s job with the Philadelphia Phillies from 1997-2000. Though he broke the Curse of the Bambino by managing the Boston Red Sox to World Series titles in 2004 and 2007 — their first since 1918 — Francona still took heat from a fanbase that is seemingly never satisfied.

However, Francona was the rare manager who was universally beloved during his 11-year run with the Cleveland Guardians from 2013-23. The affection was understandable as the eminently likable Francona oversaw the greatest stretch of success in franchise history. Cleveland won the American League pennant in 2016 and four AL Central titles while making six postseason appearances under Francona.

The good vibes followed Francona across Ohio to Cincinnati, where he took over as Reds manager prior to last season after a one-year hiatus from baseball. Francona led the Reds to the postseason for the first time since 2013, though they were manhandled in two games by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-three National League Wild Card Series.

Terry Francona has become a lightning rod for critics

However, the Reds’ hopes of playing again in October this year are slim. They are 39-45 and in last place in the NL Central.

The Reds had a 20-11 record at the end of April. Since then, they have gone 19-34.

Rightly or wrongly, Francona is taking much of the blame for the Reds’ rapid fall. Inflamed by the talk shows in Cincinnati, the fans are turning on Francona.

At least, those fans who use social media as their compass. Francona has been frequently trending on X in recent weeks, and it’s rarely ever good when that is happening to a manager.

Anyone who manages in the major leagues for a quarter century develops a certain immunity to criticism. Thus, the 67-year-old, who has 2.072 career wins, can tune out social media chatter much more easily than younger managers.

“I’m not on social media, so I don’t know how to respond when people ask me about what’s being said,” Francona told FanSided.

Terry Francona has plenty of respect inside baseball

Well, that’s certainly the most effective way to block out the online noise. It also helps that everyone in the organization has his back, starting with the president of baseball operations, Nick Krall, who is a vehement Francona backer.

“We’re fortunate to have him. Very fortunate,” Krall said.

And here’s an anecdote that illustrates the respect his players have for Francona. When reliever Tony Santillan tore an oblique muscle pitching last week, he broke down and cried in Francona’s office. Santillan was more upset because he felt he let Francona down, rather than that the injury could sideline the right-hander for the remainder of the season.

People inside the game don’t believe Francona has lost his touch. They feel injuries, a lack of organizational depth, and the frugality of owner Bob Castellini have all conspired to put the Reds in last place.

Third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes is on the injured list with Santillan. Closer Emilio Pagan came off the injured list on Tuesdauy and a Closer Emilio Pagan came off the injured list on Tuesday, and Ace Hunter Greene is expected to make his season debut on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles after having arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in March. Ace Hunter Greene is expected to make his season debut on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles after having arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in March.

“Who is out there who could do a better job than Tito is doing?” a fellow MLB manager said anonymously so he could speak candidly. “No one. He’s the best in the business. He got them to the playoffs last year, when they had no business being there. Who else could have pulled that off?”

As for Francona, he is doing everything he can to keep the Reds on the periphery of the pennant race, as they are six out games of the last NL wild card. That takes up much more bandwidth in his brain than social media attacks.

“There’s no way to combat that, Francona said of being criticized. “So, the best way to respond is what I try to live by, which is to do what I think's right, have enough confidence in what you're doing, answer the questions, and move on.”

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