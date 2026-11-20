John Mozeliak calls himself the innkeeper of the Los Angeles Angels.

As only the witty veteran executive can, Mozeliak has found the perfect way to describe the franchise most in flux as Major League Baseball heads toward a likely long-term state of flux.

The collective bargaining agreement between baseball’s owners and players expires on Dec. 1, and commissioner Rob Manfred says MLB will lock out the Major League Baseball Players Association if they don't reach a deal. That would follow the same course Manfred took five years ago when the previous CBA lapsed. The sides took 99 days to strike a deal.

Why the Angels’ GM search is on hold

Mozeliak’s contract as the Angels’ interim general manager also expires on Dec. 2. He will not be retained after being hired on June 26 when the Angels fired Perry Minasian. Thus, Mozeliak is the innkeeper for another week or so.

“I’m leaving the light on,” Mozeliak told FanSided with a smile last week during MLB’s General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas.

Thus, the Angels are basically a rudderless ship in the MLB waters following the worst season in their history. The Angels went 62-100, setting the franchise record for losses and extending the sport's longest active postseason drought to 12 years.

Mozeliak, the St. Louis Cardinals’ GM for 19 years from 2007-25, handled some roster housekeeping on Tuesday when the Angels added two prospects to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft.

Otherwise, Mozeliak has little to do. In addition to being on an expiring contract, the Angels are in the process of being sold by Arte Moreno to Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. No major decisions regarding the franchise can be made until the sale is approved by the rest of MLB owners, which isn't expected untilJanuary.

Mozeliak is strictly a fact finder

That is why Mozeliak was limited to fact-finding duty when talking with other GMs in Las Vegas, basically window shopping for his successor.

“We're positioning new leadership (so) that they can be nimble for whatever direction they want to go,” Mozeliak said. “It’s my responsibility just to get an understanding of what teams have, who they have interest in, and maybe what they’re willing to do in a trade type of discussion. In terms of free agency, still just trying to understand what that looks like in terms of who we think we might target and when new leadership gets in place."

When that leadership takes over and who will be in charge is yet to be determined. Kroenke has won championships in the NFL (Los Angeles Rams), NBA (Denver Nuggets) and NHL (Colorado Avalanche), primarily with people in management younger than the 57-year-old Mozeliak. Les Snead was 42 when he became the Rams’ GM, and Sean McVey was hired as coach at just 31.

Whoever succeeds Mozeliak will be running behind his counterparts because the other 29 MLB teams already have heads of their baseball operations departments in place.

No one knows if new ownership will try to win immediately or begin a rebuilding process that Moreno has always avoided. Free agency is underway, and the Angels have attractive potential trade chips in left-handers Reid Detmers and Yusei Kikuchi and shortstop Zach Neto.

The Angels won’t begin interviewing anyone for the GM position until the $400-billion sale goes through, but Mozeliak and the presumptive next owners have briefly discussed potential candidates.

“I put together a list of who I thought were those qualifying candidates. They have their own list as well,” Mozeliak said. “We consolidated those, but it's a wide list because they're not in the baseball industry. So, trying to understand how teams operate or think is something they're trying to collect as well. Then, ultimately, when it gets down to a smaller number, that's probably where they'll have me get more involved.”