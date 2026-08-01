The best Luis Arraez trade packages the Red Sox, Yankees and Rays can send San Francisco

The Giants now face a strategic decision between immediate help, future potential, and which package best accelerates their playoff ambitions this season.

Each team's offer balances quantity and quality, with the Rays leading with their highest-ranked prospects while the Red Sox and Yankees mix mid-tier talent across positions.

The war for AL East supremacy won’t be decided until late September. In the coming days, though, one battle can be decided, with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays all apparently in on San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez.

An old-school player who used to do one thing really well — hit for average — is also showing off an improved ability to field the ball. Working with San Giants coach Ron Washington, he has gone from one of the league’s worst-rated fielders to one of the best in a single year, which has helped make him one of the summer's most fascinating trade candidates.

A National League-leading .328 batting average shows that his bat hasn't slumped, while 10 stolen bases in 10 tries is sure to top the career-high of 11 he had in 2025. A guy no team that has employed him ever seems to want to keep, Arraez is a potential division-changing player. What should the Red Sox, Yankees and Rays be willing to give up to land him?

A Red Sox trade package for Luis Arraez

To get one thing out of the way early: Arraez is not worth a top-100 prospect, not as a rental at least. That doesn’t mean the Giants will get stuck with nothing, though. Other useful players can be assembled to bring Arraez to town. Let’s start with one from the Red Sox.

This deal sends the Giants three players in 25-year-old pitcher Blake Wehunt, 23-year-old outfielder Allan Castro and 21-year-old catcher Ronny Hernandez. MLB Pipeline has Wehunt rated as the team’s No. 19 prospect, with Castro at 23. Hernandez is unranked but having a productive season, batting .296/.414/.572 in High-A.

Wehunt as the headliner isn’t such a ridiculous ask. Although not nearly the best Red Sox pitching prospect in Boston's system, he has produced a 3.32 ERA in time served in Double-A and Triple-A. A former ninth-round pick from 2023, he’s playing above expectations this season.

Castro has spent the most time in Triple-A. Hitting .241/.315/.364, he has shown a good enough mix of different offensive abilities. His nine home runs and 17 stolen bases go well with a decent ability to avoid striking out (22 percent K rate).

A Yankees trade package for Luis Arraez

The Yankees farm system is loaded with pitching, and with that in mind we’re going to focus on giving up one highly ranked arm with an asterisk next to his name — all in the name of adding some needed bat-to-ball.

The Yankees surrender two highly ranked prospects in this deal plus an unranked throw-in having a good year. Pico Kohn, listed at No. 10 in the system, has only one game of professional experience under his belt. It’s a risk for both teams, as the Yankees might give up a future gem or the Giants get stuck with absolutely nothing. In either case, the deal includes a pair of outfielders as well.

Jace Avina, the Yankees’ 23-year-old outfielder, is ranked No. 19 in the system while hitting .260/.357/.523 with 19 home runs in Double-A. Probably a corner outfielder in the Majors, it’s a worthwhile trade for New York to cash in on his 2026 success. The Giants also get Eric Genther, who is a 24-year-old in High-A batting .273/.403/.427. Older than many of his peers, a quick elevation by the Giants to Double-A can help show them what they have. He hasn’t been challenged enough at his current level.

A Rays trade package for Luis Arraez

There are better players, or at least greater needs, for the Rays to spend their top talent on. They definitely should, because if they’re never going to spend up at the same levels as the Red Sox or Yankees, this is the year to make the most of the assets you have. To add Arraez, though, the Rays give up the highest-ranked prospect in any of these three teams’ systems.

This trade package singles out two top-30 Rays prospects. Taitn Gray, an 18-year-old third-round pick from 2025, is a long way from making it to the Major Leagues. He is currently batting .281/.395/.472. A potential quick riser and future top-100 prospect sooner than later, it’s a lot to give up, which is why the Rays are also getting Robbie Ray along with Arraez.

Brayden Taylor, a 24-year-old first-round pick from 2023, is enjoying a .284/.380/.514 slash line in Double-A. Ranked No. 17 in the system, it’s largely due to a poor performance in 2025, when he batted .173 in Double-A in 437 plate appearances.

The Red Sox and Yankees’ packages have a mix of quantity and quality while the Rays go all in with the latter. Which is it the Giants want?