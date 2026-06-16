The biggest weakness the Yankees and White Sox need to address at the MLB trade deadline

A matchup between two division leaders in the American League is set to get underway on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. The New York Yankees leading the AL East was the expectation entering the year, but the Chicago White Sox pacing the AL Central is perhaps the most shocking outcome of the season right now. Even if the White Sox were supposed to be better this season, who expected this? I mean, this team lost 121 games in 2024, not even two full years ago!

But while both of these teams lead their respective divisions, their margin for error is rather slim. The Yankees are only up by 1.5 games, while the White Sox lead the Guardians by mere percentage points in the AL Central. The main reason why their leads aren't larger has to do with their respective weaknesses. Both the Yankees and White Sox must address said weaknesses at the trade deadline.

Yankees are in desperate need of a righty-hitting catcher

New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

You could argue that the bullpen is the bigger need in the Bronx, and I wouldn't disagree strongly, but the Yankees need a right-handed catcher. Frankly, this has been a need for over a year now: Austin Wells has gone 5-for-50 against left-handed pitching this season, and neither J.C. Escarra nor Ali Sanchez has the kind of track record at the big-league level to give Yankees fans any hope that they'll be able to hit lefties either.

New York one of the best overall lineups in baseball against lefties when they're healthy, and adding an upgrade at catcher would make them even tougher to beat in October. The Yankees have mastered platoons all over the diamond with guys like Paul Goldschmidt, Amed Rosario and Jose Caballero impressing against lefties, so you can only imagine how deep the lineup will feel against southpaws if they can get a righty masher at the position.

This should be a no-brainer for a team that should be as aggressive as any in the American League come deadline day.

White Sox must bolster their starting rotation

Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde | David Banks-Imagn Images

While we know the Yankees are going to make at least one major move, who knows what the White Sox will do? On one hand, they're ahead of schedule, so they might not be eager to trade prospects. On the other hand, they lead the AL Central as of this writing — and if that's the case in late July, why shouldn't they try to push for the playoffs? While a Tarik Skubal trade is entirely unrealistic, the White Sox can, and should, address their rotation with smaller upgrades.

Davis Martin has been one of the AL's best starters seemingly out of nowhere for Chicago and Sean Burke has had a nice year, but who else in that rotation is reliable? Guys like Anthony Kay and Erick Fedde are hard to believe in with their lack of strikeout stuff, and while rookies like Noah Schultz, David Sandlin and even possibly Hagen Smith have potential, are any of them really ready to contribute now?

Pitcher Starts ERA Davis Martin 13 2.41 Anthony Kay 12 (14 appearances) 4.34 Sean Burke 11 (14 appearances) 4.15 Erick Fedde 8 (14 appearances) 4.50 Noah Schultz 8 5.82

The White Sox have built a rock-solid position player core, and with guys like Grant Taylor, Seranthony Dominguez and Bryan Hudson stepping up, their bullpen is in pretty decent shape too. Their rotation is just not good enough, though.

Again, this isn't the year for the White Sox to go all-in on a rental like Skubal, but whether it's pursuing a lower-priced rental or a starter with multiple years of club control, the White Sox will need to add to their rotation if they want to win the AL Central this season.

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