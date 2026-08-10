The Dodgers desperation is showing with latest Shohei Ohtani injury update

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off the most memorable heist at the trade deadline, acquiring two-time American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers. Lost in the fanfare and premature championship proclamations, perhaps, is the fact that L.A. has now lost eight of its last nine — with seven straight losses prior to a 2-1 victory over the Diamondbacks on Saturday, which required extra innings.

Los Angeles' superpowered lineup has felt awfully mortal of late. It does not help that their rotation, which is equally fearsome on paper, is currently without Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, all of whom are nursing injuries. Ohtani has remained in the lineup as a DH, but it's clear the Dodgers are anxious to get him back in the mix as a pitcher.

Shohei Ohtani injury update gives hope for a regular season return to mound

Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohtani started a throwing progression this past Saturday. He has not pitched since July 3, dealing with knee soreness and then biceps discomfort. Manager Dave Roberts expects Ohtani to pitch as an opener, rather than a full starter, upon his eventual return.

Shohei Ohtani began a progression toward his return to pitching on Saturday following a two-week break after developing an issue in his left biceps.



Manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani, who has not pitched since July 3 due to left knee inflammation, will likely pitch as an opener… pic.twitter.com/JB4tPez3za — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 9, 2026

While Ohtani returning to the mound — in any capacity, really — is a boon for the struggling Dodgers, it's fair to wonder if the reward and worth the risk.

In addition to Ohtani's forthcoming return, the Dodgers also await Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, who are both mid-rehab stint (Snell is expected to start for L.A. on Thursday). Add in Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and a resurgent Rōki Sasaki, and it's not like the Dodgers are absent depth or quality even without Ohtani.

Emmet Sheehan and Justin Wrobleski, a literal All-Star, are pure luxury. The Dodgers also anticipate deadline acquisition Kris Bubic to begin his own rehab stint in September, meaning he should be good for at least a bullpen role once the playoffs arrive.

The Dodgers are rushing Shohei Othani back for no reason

Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no denying how dominant Ohtani has been on the mound this season — when healthy.

In 14 starts, the reigning MVP put up a 1.79 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, with 95 strikeouts in 85.2 innings. Ohtani is both an elite strike-thrower and an elite groundball pitcher. In totality, there's an argument that, pound for pound, Ohtani has outperformed any starting pitcher in the Majors this season. He just does not have the innings to compete for a Cy Young.

That alone makes L.A.'s desire to get him back on the mound understandable, if not entirely logical. For as dominat as Ohtani is, the Dodgers are the rare team that really does not need him. At least not for the stretch run.

Once Snell and Glasnow return, the Dodgers' core five pitchers (without Ohtani) will share a combined four Cy Young awards and six All-Stars (with Wrobleski and Bubic adding another two All-Stars in depth). Those numbers would be even higher if Yamamoto weren't in just his third season, but he's a World Series MVP. Sasaki, all of 24 years old, has allowed two or fewer runs in four straight appearances. A bigger glove to prevent pitch-tipping has the former NPB phenom looking a lot more like the ascendant ace L.A. thought it was signing last year.

Skubal, Yamamoto and Snell is an awesome top three in the playoffs. One can understand the desire to use Ohtani as an opener, as Snell and Glasnow will both require patience as they reacclimate. But its not like Ohtani is the only Dodgers pitcher capable of such a role. Ohtani could, perhaps, dominate in a bullpen role, but L.A. won't go that route and risk losing his bat late in close games. Plus, the Dodgers' bullpen is quite deep on its own.

Ohtani has now undergone two major elbow surgeries in his career. Moreover, after posting an OPS over-1.000 in each of the last three seasons, his effectiveness at the plate has waned by comparison this season. There's an argument to be made that allowing Ohtani to focus strictly on hitting is a more valuable approach for the Dodgers, who need him to carry an underperforming lineup through October, rather than splitting his attention between the batter's box and the mound.

He is a historically dominant talent in every respect and there's no reason to believe that, no matter his role, Ohtani won't show up in the playoffs. Still, Ohtani is 32 years old now and the wear and tear is becoming more apparent with each passing season. This is year three of a decade-long, $700 million investment for the Dodgers.

Not since 2023 has Ohtani pitched more than 100.0 innings in a given season. While there is considerable value in a true, two-way superstar, it's clear Ohtani carrying a full workload as both pitcher and hitter in out of the question. And while he can probably execute his duties as an opener, is it really worth risking his bat or his long-term health for an inning or two every week? Especially when L.A.'s starters are more than capable of winning games on their own terms.

The answer is a resounding no. Ohtani no doubt wants to pitch, wants to compete to the fullest of his abilities, but it's up to the Dodgers to play it smart and protect him from himself.