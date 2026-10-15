The Guardians bet on Petey Halpin and found an unlikely October hero

His name sounds like that of a baseball player created in a video game: Petey Halpin. Not Peter Halpin or Pete Halpin. The Cleveland Guardians rookie center fielder has been Petey since he was a toddler in Mountain View, Calif., and he will always be Petey.

In fact, Halpin is the only player in MLB history named Petey. However, the 24-year-old is now known for more than his unique name.

Halpin is a postseason hero after his two-run home run in the fifth inning lifted the Guardians to a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field. The Guardians lead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, with Game 4 set for Friday evening.

The Guardians trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth when Patrick Bailey chopped an infield single over the head of losing pitcher Griffin Jax to lead off the inning. Halpin followed by hitting a 2-2 sinker that just cleared the right-center fence for his first career postseason home run.

Petey Halpin’s big swing came with an even bigger bat flip

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Petey Halpin reacts after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What will likely be remembered most about the home run, though, was Halpin’s bat flip. The bat seemed to sail as high as the ball. For a split second, it looked like the ball would hit the wall and Halpin would be sentenced to the blooper reels for the rest of his life.

“I didn't see it or watch it,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said of the flip. “I just saw the replay and saw how little it went out by. I'm glad it cleared the wall.”

Said a sheepish Halpin, “It’s only gotta go a little bit over the wall.”

“I looked at it after,” he continued. “I threw it high. I think just the moment, and that being for sure the biggest moment of my career, just the energy and the excitement, just letting it go. I knew I hit it good. I thought I got more of it; I guess. And maybe I was a little tense.”

The game stayed tense, and neither team scored after Halpin’s home run. That made Gavin Williams the winner, as he allowed both Rays’ runs and hits during his five-inning stint. Daniel Espino, Eric Sabrowski, Hunter Gaddis and Cade Smith combined for four scoreless innings. Smith retired the last four batters for the save.

Yet Halpin was the day’s biggest hero, especially since he moved into the starting lineup for the winner-take-all Game 5 of an ALDS against the White Sox last Saturday, when Angel Martinez was benched despite hitting a team-high 18 home runs in the regular season.

Stephen Vogt’s lineup gamble is paying off for the Guardians

Halpin doubled twice in the Guardians’ 2-0 ALDS clincher and has started all three games of the ALCS. Martinez is 1 for 19 in the postseason.

“Yeah, it's been awesome to have that trust,” Halpin said of getting regular playing time. “And I think from the first game, Game 5, where I started, just knowing that Vogt had that trust in me and the rest of the staff, it gave me confidence. If they know I can do it, then I can do it. I have no fear.”

The rookie’s lack of fear played a big part in Vogt’s decision to switch to Halpin. Vogt showed faith in Halpin even after he batted .225/.268/.326 with four homers and 10 stolen bases in 83 regular-season games.

“Petey's ready. He's ready for whatever we ask him to do,” Vogt said. “He just wants to play, and he wants to contribute. For him, I don't feel like any moment ever gets too big. He's just ready, and he loves playing, and he wants to help the team win. And so, it's fun when you see somebody step up for their teammates.”

Halpin, though, downplays his contributions. He is just a young guy named Petey trying to help the franchise win its first World Series since 1948.

‘It's about the guys, and how, you know, from day one, I felt so comfortable being here, and they let you be who you are, and we feed off of each other's energy, whatever that is, and it's just such a group of guys that it's a lot of fun to show up to work every day and play baseball,” Halpin said.