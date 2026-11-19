The New York Yankees do not have enough financial flexibility to fill all of their roster holes via free agency this offseason. That's precisely why dealing a current major leaguer — pitcher Will Warren — could be the key to general manager Brian Cashman's hopes of building a World Series contender in 2027.

The 27-year-old was a quality member of manager Aaron Boone's rotation last year, but he lacks the ceiling to be anything more than a No. 3 starter. The great appeal to him in the minds of other franchises is the cost control he will provide his team. Warren is set to make the minimum salary in 2027 and will remain under club control for four additional seasons.

His contract status is a huge value compared to the prices for free-agent pitchers that seem poised to beset the market. Dustin May's three-year, $52.5 million deal with the Chicago White Sox set the market for middle-rotation starters in the coming weeks. That contract may cause teams looking for starting pitching reinforcements to turn to the trade market rather than hand out big-money contracts in free agency.

The Yankees can afford to consider offloading Warren because of the depth they possess in their starting rotation. Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon are clear locks to be in the team's starting rotation next year, if they're healthy. Ryan Weathers easily could slot in as the No. 5 starter if Warren departs. Youngsters Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange can also slide into the rotation in case of injury. Lastly, Clarke Schmidt could also factor in, provided he fully recovers from his injuries from last season.

What can the Yankees get in a trade for Will Warren?

New York Yankees pitcher Will Warren | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are several positions Cashman could target in a Warren trade. Third base is an open sore for the Yankees, given Ryan McMahon's struggles last season. Second base is another potential spot for attention, assuming Jazz Chisholm departs in free agency.

Fans in the Bronx should also consider the possibility of their favorite team flipping Warren for a right-handed catcher or center fielder. The former would forge a flexibile platoon with Austin Wells behind the plate. Securing an upgrade over Spencer Jones in center could free up even more roster options for the Yankees in the coming weeks.

The good news for the Yankees is that they still have loads of flexibility in terms of how they'll fill their roster holes. Trading Warren is just one way they can fill spots that can't be addressed in free agency. New York can still afford to be patient and demand a high price for their steady right-hander. Warren will only be dealt if the Yankees can find a high-quality starter at a position of more profound need.