The MLB offseason trade candidates who deserve more attention, per an insider

With MLB headed for a lockout this offseason, it's difficult to forecast which players will be traded until there's a new collective bargaining agreement. The owners are hard set on getting a salary cap, and if they don't get it, they will probably get at least double the fines for going over luxury tax thresholds.

Either way, it's going to significantly increase the value of cost controlled players. The depth and farm systems of teams will then become extremely important. Despite the uncertainty of the new CBA, let's try and take a look at some potential trade candidates that no one is talking about.

San Diego Padres 3B Manny Machado

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13). Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Diego Padres have new owners that will probably have to dump one of their top three contracts in: Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts. Tatis is the Padres' best player and is in year-six of a 14-year, $340 million extension.

Bogaerts hasn't been the same hitter since signing with the Padres, which leaves Machado. And although Machado is having a down year, there are still plenty of teams that think the future Hall of Famer can help them. The Padres will of course have to pay down a portion of his salary in order to trade him. Machado signed an 11-year, $350 million extension in February of 2023. He would also have to waive his full no-trade clause.

Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (37). Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernandez's name came up in trade talks this past offseason. He's also having a down year, but with a big postseason, he could increase his trade value. Hernandez will be entering the final season of a three-year, $66 million contract that he signed with Los Angeles in the 2024-2025 offseason.

The Dodgers have No. 1 prospect Josue De Paula and other young outfielders in their farm system, who could replace Hernandez in left field next season. It would make sense for the Dodgers to ship Hernandez out this offseason with one-year remaining on his deal.

Blue Jays catcher Brandon Valenzuela

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Brandon Valenzuela (59). Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto Blue Jays rookie catcher Brandon Valenzuela filled in nicely for Alejandro Kirk, who missed over two months earlier in the season with a broken thumb. But given Kirk is under contract through the 2030 season, the Blue Jays could explore a trade of Valenzuela to catcher-needy teams this offseason. Valenzuela is in the 100th percentile in framing, per Baseball Savant. The 25-year-old switch-hitter has also shown he can hit a little bit in the majors as well.

Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20). Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson has been linked to trade rumors in the past. The former No. 1 overall draft pick has 23 home runs, 68 RBI and a .726 OPS in 146 games this season. Torkelson has two more years of control and the Tigers could choose to trade him this offseason, while giving Colt Keith the first base job. Torkelson could help a number of teams with his right-handed pop, but struggles defensively (-12 Outs Above Average).

Astros first baseman Christian Walker

Houston Astros infielder Christian Walker (8). Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another first baseman, who could be on the move this offseason, is Christian Walker of the Houston Astros. Walker is entering a contract year in 2027, and brings power and good defense at the first base position. The Astros will have a new general manager next year, so they could look to send Walker and the $20 million he is owed elsehwere.

Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0). Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

St. Louis Cardinals defensive ace Masyn Winn is third in MLB among shortstops with 17 OAA. He's also about to begin arbitration in 2027. But the Cardinals already have JJ Wetherholt, who is shining at second base, but is a natural shortstop. The rookie Wetherholt signed an eight-year, $112.5 million extension in July. Winn has had back-to-back down years offensively, and the Cardinals could look to move him in the offseason.

Mets pitcher Jonah Tong

New York Mets starting pitcher Jonah Tong (21). Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last, but not least we have New York Mets young starting pitcher Jonah Tong. The 23-year-old right-hander had an up-and-down season in Triple-A (4.54 ERA in 23 starts), and the Mets will have to decide whether he's still a part of their long-term plan. The Mets wouldn't trade Tong to the Milwaukee Brewers in the Freddy Peralta deal this past offseason, but they could look to shop him to fill a need this winter. Tong has a career 6.42 ERA in the majors, but led the minor leagues with 179 strikeouts and a 1.43 ERA in 2025.