The MLB standings are fooling these teams ahead of the trade deadline

Run differential — the key metric teams use to set trade prices — tells a completely different story than the standings for these clubs right now.

The rule for who should buy at the deadline is usually simple. Lead your division, you buy. Have a wild card spot locked up, you buy. Sit two games out and you've been playing well lately, you buy, because the hot streak plus the standings plus a positive run differential all point the same direction. That third piece is the tell. A team that's actually good is outscoring people while it climbs.

So what does it mean when a division leader has allowed more runs than it's scored? Run differential isn't gospel, and I'll get to why. It's the first number a rival evaluator checks before setting a price, and right now it's telling a completely different story than the standings in three separate divisions. There are teams about to pay buyer prices on a record they didn't earn.

The whole top of the AL West is fake

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo lands at second base after a line drive Friday night | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas leads the AL West at 53-52, and the Rangers are the only first-place team in all of baseball being outscored by their opponents. Every other division leader in the sport, the White Sox, the Rays, the Dodgers, the Braves, the Brewers, has a positive run differential. Texas is at minus-25. Alone.

It gets stranger behind them. Seattle is in second place in the division. The Mariners sit a game and a half back at plus-12, the only team in the division actually outscoring anyone. Houston, two back, has fallen to minus-47.

So why hasn't the team playing better baseball passed the team playing worse? Does that qualify a team to be buyers? A club that gives up more than it scores shouldn't be holding off one that doesn't, not over 105 games, and if Seattle is really the stronger team the gap should be closing on its own. Maybe the Mariners have a specific problem, a lineup that ranks 28th in the majors in runs scored and can't push across the close ones no matter how well the pitching throws, and no rental bat fixes a whole offense in August. Whatever the reason, Texas is the one sitting in first on a differential that says it shouldn't be, and a trade partner should price the Rangers exactly like the team that math describes, not the team the standings show.

Cleveland's annual disappearing act

Tampa Bay outfielder Chandler Simpson is caught in run down this weekend against the Guardians | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland does this every year. The Guardians are 54-53, 2.5 games out in the AL Central lead, hanging around a race the way they always do, on an offense nobody's afraid of. The number underneath it is minus-18. This team has a Wild Card spot by default and are telling themselves they are a buyer.

They're 29th in the majors in runs scored. A team that can't score, sitting close enough to first to talk itself into spending prospects on a rental it can't afford to build a lineup around. Cleveland invites the scrutiny on its own, the same way Texas does, because a contender that doesn't outscore anybody looks wrong the second you glance at the run column. The danger is that the Guardians see the standings, feel the division is within reach, and pay like a team that's closer than the math says it is.

Nobody's checking the Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies lock-down reliever Jhoan Duran delivers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia is the one nobody's checking, and that's the dangerous kind. Texas and Cleveland draw the eye on their own. The Phillies don't get that look, because their record is clean. They sit 57-49, 5.5 back of Atlanta but comfortably clear of the pack behind them, a number that reads like a club that's simply good.

They're still not outscoring people the way a team that comfortable should be. Even after a 7-run win, Philadelphia's run differential is still minus-11, and they're 18th in the majors in runs scored. That is middle of the pack; not the mark of a team running away with anything. Look behind them and the illusion gets shakier. Washington, in third, is plus-30 in run differential. Miami, in fourth, is plus-2. Both of the teams chasing the Phillies have outscored their opponents on the season.

The Phillies didn't build their position by being better across the board. They've built it on timing, on winning the close ones while the teams behind them lost a few they should've had, with the occasional blowout mixed in to make the season number look tidier than the underlying trend. A front office that trusts its own clean record is exactly the front office that overpays at the deadline, either by handing over a prospect it didn't need to spend or by getting dragged into a bidding war with a rival who assumes Philadelphia has margin it doesn't actually have.

Run differential alone shouldn't decide a team's trade deadline fate

Run differential is not destiny. Good bullpens are real. So is clutch hitting. There are arguments either way, but simply outscoring opponents is a strong indicator of future opportunity. Plenty of average-differential clubs have ridden a lockdown pen and a couple of timely bats deep into October, and the AL West is sitting right there as a live example, because maybe Texas really is just better than Seattle at winning the one-run game..

But that's the exception you have to prove, not the assumption you get to start with. And the price a rival sets doesn't care about your feelings on clutch. It starts at the run column. A team that's up a game and a half on timing shouldn't be paying rental prices for a setup man. The Rangers and the Guardians are the kind of clubs that ship a real prospect for a middling arm next week and call it aggression, and they'll be doing it on records that the underlying math says are borrowed.

The Tigers aren't as bad as the standings my suggest

Tarik Skubal is the most sought after name from a team that should be holding | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here's the flip, and it's the one that could cost the most.

Everyone above will get fooled into buying. Detroit is about to get fooled into selling. The Tigers are 50-56 going into the week where decisions will be made. They have a losing record and the kind of line that gets a team to cash out its veterans and look at next spring. Except Detroit has outscored its opponents by 28 runs this season, comfortably better than Cleveland, the team currently sitting ahead of them. On the scoreboard, the Tigers are a contender. On the record, they look done. Same team, two different stories, and the record is the one lying.

That's why the Tarik Skubal decision is such a mess. The standings are whispering "sell" to a team the run column says should hold. Trade a two-time Cy Young winner because a 50-56 record spooked you, and you might be dealing the best pitcher in baseball off a mirage of your own, the exact inverse of the mistake Texas and Cleveland are about to make in the other direction.

Check the run column before the deadline, not after it. Three supposed buyers are about to pay for a lead they didn't earn, and one supposed seller might give away the best trade chip in the sport because a losing record told it to.

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