The most baffling MLB All-Star snub from all 30 teams

The debate over who was most unfairly left off the roster is sure to fuel discussion all the way to the game.

These players have put up strong numbers and strong cases for why they should be heading to Philadelphia next Tuesday.

MLB All-Star rosters are out and fans and media are already pointing out one notable omission from each of the 30 teams.

It happens every summer.

Major League Baseball announces the All-Star Game rosters. Within five minutes, seemingly every media member and fan has a gripe about a certain player or players being omitted from the game, which will be played next Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Let’s continue the tradition by looking at one player on each of the 30 teams who can make a case that they were snubbed.

Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks

Moreno is having one of the best seasons by any catcher in the major leagues. He is batting .282/.369/.426 with six home runs and 29 RBIs in 62 games. Moreno is also throwing out 28.6% of runners attempting to steal, which is above the MLB average of 24.2%.

T.J. Ginn, Athletics

The right-hander has been the Athletics’ most effective starter with a 7-4 record and 3.04 ERA in 19 games. Ginn also took the toughest loss of the season on May 18, dropping a 2-1 decision to the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. Ginn carried a no-hitter and a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning but lost the no-no on Adam Frazier’s leadoff single and the game when Zach Neto followed with a home run.

Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves | Jack Casey/Atlanta Braves/GettyImages

The Braves will have a four-man contingent in Philadelphia, and Harris should be there, too. The center fielder is a big reason why Atlanta leads the National League East, as he is hitting .302/.335/.505 with 16 home runs and 51 RBs in 82 games.

Pete Alonso, Baltimore Orioles

No Orioles player is having an outstanding season, but the first baseman is proving worthy in the first year of the five-year, $ 155-million contract he signed during the winter in free agency. The Polar Bear has played in all 91 games, batting .251/.344/.466 with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs.

Ceddane Rafaela, Boston Red Sox

Strong defense doesn’t assure All-Star Game appearances, but Rafaela has 14 defensive runs saved in center field while also hitting a productive .283/.331/.432 with seven home runs, 36 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 84 games. Red Sox right-hander Sonny Gray and first baseman Willson Contreras also have strong cases to be on the American League roster.

Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs

The 31-year-old right fielder is quietly having another fine year in his fifth season since making the jump from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball to Major League Baseball. In 74 games, Suzuki is slashing .264/.337/.438 with 13 homers and 42 RBIs in 74 games.

Davis Martin, Chicago White Sox

The right-hander has emerged as the No. 1 starter for the upstart White Sox, who lead the AL Central after three consecutive seasons with triple-digit losses. Martin is 9-3 with a 3.08 ERA in 18 outings. Miguel Vargas will be the White Sox representative in Philadelphia, rather than Martin. Chicago, which has emerged as one of the best storylines in all of baseball this season, surely deserves better.

Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

Baltimore Orioles v Cincinnati Reds | Jeff Dean/GettyImages

It has become easy to take the multitalented shortstop for granted. However, De La Cruz is having a good season with a .272/.343/.477 slash line, 13 homers, 41 RBIs, and 13 steals in 70 games. The midsummer classic is better when De La Cruz is involved. Most notably, Elly would be a welcome addition to the Home Run Derby, were he interested. Instead, he'll be watching from home.

Brayan Rocchio, Cleveland Guardians

Guardians second baseman Travis Bazanna is going to the All-Star Game in his rookie season, and a case can be made that he should be joined by his double-play partner. Rocchio, a switch-hitting shortstop, is batting .276/.347/.395 with six home runs, 37 RBIs and 15 stolen bases over 88 games.

Antonio Senzatela, Colorado Rockies

A move from the starting rotation to the bullpen this season has done wonders for the veteran right-hander. In 26 games, Senzatela is 8-0 with three saves and a 3.00 ERA. Rather, Hunter Goodman will be the Rockies representative at the All-Star Game. Senzatela is a popular trade candidate these days. Whether he plays in Philadelphia or not, there's a decent chance he's on the move by August.

Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers

After years of challenges related to health and poor performance, the right-hander is living up to his billing as the first overall selection in the 2018 amateur draft. Mize is 4-5 with a 2.64 ERA in 13 starts. Mize could be traded at the deadline if the Tigers' AL Central freefall continues. It's unfortunate he's finally reaching his potential as Detroit struggles.

Peter Lambert, Houston Astros

The 29-year-old right-hander is easily having the best season of his five-year big-league career after pitching in Japan in 2025. Lambert has helped steady the Astros’ rotation with his 7-5 record and 3.24 ERA in 14 starts.

Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals

The 23-year-old first baseman is one of the few bright spots in the Royals’ dismal season. He has homered 14 times in 83 games while driving in 31 runs and hitting .258/.325/.460. Caglianone made a name for himself with Italy in the World Baseball Classic, and has carried that success over into the 2026 season. He will likely not join teammate Bobby Witt Jr. on the AL All-Star team.

Jose Soriano, Los Angeles Angels

The right-hander has cooled since winning his first five starts and allowing one run in 32 2/3 innings. Yet Soriano is still having a good season on a bad team, posting an 8-5 record and 3.42 ERA in 18 starts. Soriano's up-and-down campaign has been overlooked.

Justin Wrobleski, Los Angeles Dodgers

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Six | Gregory Shamus/GettyImages

The left-hander is a prime example of the Dodgers’ extraordinary depth, which has allowed the two-time defending World Series champions to build a whopping 14-game lead in the NL West. Wrobleski would likely be a middle reliever if he wasn’t needed to help an injury-ravaged rotation, and he responded by going 10-2 with a 2.80 ERA in 15 games.

Liam Hicks, Miami Marlins

Hicks has quietly been one of the best Rule 5 Draft selections in recent years after the Marlins selected him from the Tigers during the 2024-25 offseason. Hicks can play catcher and first base but has been Miami’s primary designated hitter this year and is batting .290/.365/.464 with 13 home runs and 56 RBIs in 79 games.

Kyle Harrison, Milwaukee Brewers

The left-hander has found his footing in the major leagues after the Brewers acquired him from the Red Sox in a trade made just before the start of spring training. Harrison has helped put Milwaukee in position to win its fourth straight NL Central title, going 8-1 with a 2.82 ERA in 16 starts while striking out 99 batters in 79 2/3 innings. Brewers second baseman Brice Turang should be on the NL roster.

Taj Bradley, Minnesota Twins

When the Twins were going through a teardown at last season’s trade deadline, they acquired Bradley from the Tampa Bay Rays. The right-hander has been outstanding in his first season in Minnesota, notching 102 strikeouts over 88 2/3 innings and 16 starts to go with a 7-3 record and 3.86 ERA.

Luke Weaver, New York Mets

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets | Adam Hunger/GettyImages

The Mets haven’t had much go right this season, but the veteran reliever has proven to be worth the two-year, $22-million contract he signed in free agency during the offseason. Weaver has a 1.95 ERA in 35 appearances with a 2-1 record as closer Devin Williams’ set-up man,

Brent Headrick, New York Yankees

The spotlight always shines on the Yankees, but the left-handed reliever has managed to avoid it despite having an outstanding season. Headrick is 4-1 with a 1.45 ERA in 44 games.

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

This might be the most egregious snub of all, considering the right-hander has been terrific since beginning the season on the injured list while recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. Wheeler has an 8-1 record and 2.36 ERA in 13 starts. And the ASG is being played in his home ballpark.

Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates are third in MLB in runs scored per game after finishing last in that category a year ago. The resurgent switch-hitting left fielder has helped lead the turnaround with a. 282/.393/.474 slash line, 13 homers, and 56 RBIs while playing in all 91 games. Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe was also bypassed.

Michael King, San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres v. Los Angeles Dodgers | Nicole Vasquez/GettyImages

The Padres’ season has turned into a disaster, but don’t blame the right-hander. King is 5-7 with a 3.52 ERA in 18 starts and looks like a bargain after San Diego re-signed King to a one-year, $17-million contract over the winter.

Casey Schmitt, San Francisco Giants

The utility player has been a revelation in his fourth major-league season, hitting .279/.305/.491 with 17 home runs and 45 RBIs in 82 games. Schmitt has made 29 starts in left field, 23 as the designated hitter, 12 at first base, eight at third base, five at second base, and three at shortstop.

Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners

The Mariners are in first place in the mediocre AL West, and strong starting pitching gives them a good shot at defending their division title. The big right-hander has been Seattle’s top starter with a 7-5 record and 3.19 ERA in 18 starts as well as an outstanding 0.950 WHIP.

JJ Wetherholt, St. Louis Cardinals

The second baseman didn’t make the All-Star Game in his debut season, but he could wind up with a nice consolation prize in November – the NL Rookie of the Year Award. Wetherholt is living up to lofty expectations by batting .266/.360/.411, hitting 13 home runs and stealing nine bases in 84 games.

Nick Martinez, Tampa Bay Rays

The low-budget Rays splurged in the offseason when they signed the free-agent right-hander to a one-year, $15-million deal. Martinez has been worth the money, helping Tampa Bay to the top of the AL East with a 7-2 record and 2.61 ERA in 17 starts.

Josh Jung, Texas Rangers

Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

The third baseman has regained his All-Star form from 2023, though he wasn’t picked for this year’s Midsummer Classic. Jung is slashing .297/.362/.449 with an AL-high 22 doubles, nine homers, and 34 RBIs in 83 games.

Trey Yesavage, Toronto Blue Jays

Not too many Blue Jays players are having All-Star-caliber seasons, as Toronto is 42-49 just one year after losing to the Dodgers in the World Series. The 22-year-old right-hander, who still has his rookie status, shined in the postseason last October and has yielded just 47 hits in 73 1/3 innings this year while going 4-4 with a 3.31 ERA in 13 starts.

Foster Griffin, Washington Nationals

The 30-year-old left-hander is the latest starting pitcher to initially struggle in the major leagues, then get his career untracked in Japan. The Nationals signed Griffin to a one-year, $5.5-million contract in the offseason following a three-year stint in the NPB, and he has proceeded to go 9-2 with a 2.87 ERA in 18 starts.

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