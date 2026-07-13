The only 2026 sluggers who can match MLB Home Run Derby's longest homers

Only one current slugger combines the exit velocity and bat speed needed to challenge that mark, and he has already shown improvements since 2025.

The 2026 Home Run Derby could see its first 513-foot homer since Cruz and Judge set the benchmark in previous years.

The Home Run Derby is a celebration of the coolest play in sports, a glorious, spiritual experience to watch the ball fly through the air and gawk at its effervescent glory. But I ain’t got time for that; it’s time for math and science.

Home runs are, literally, rocket science. We’re talking about exit velocity and launch angle — there are seriously several real-life parallels between astrophysics and baseball. And none of them are more simply distilled than during the Home Run Derby, when we are launching a ball into the stratosphere as many times as humanly possible.

But we also care about how far we launch it, and it should come as no surprise that the homers hit in the Derby are longer than any that have been hit in an actual game.

The longest homers in Home Run Derby history

2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby | Matt Dirksen/Colorado Rockies/GettyImages

The longest Derby homer ever was Juan Soto's 520-foot blast in the 2021 Home Run Derby, but that ball had the benefit of the Coors Field mile-high air in Colorado; in case you didn’t know, baseballs soar through that dry air, and most of the longest home runs of the Statcast Era have happened there. The non-Coors Field record belongs to Aaron Judge in 2017 and Oneil Cruz in 2025, both cranking 513-foot homers at their respective Derbies.

Player Year (Park) Distance Juan Soto 2021 (Coors Field) 520 feet Trevor Story 2021 (Coors Field) 518 feet Pete Alonso 2021 (Coors Field) 514 feet Oneil Cruz 2025 (Atlanta) 513 feet Shohei Ohtani 2021 (Coors Field) 513 feet Aaron Judge 2017 (Marlins Park) 513 feet

We’re not going to break Soto’s Coors-enhanced 520-burger, so do any of our 2026 sluggers have a chance to break this 513-foot record? Let’s find out! Housto—er, Philadelphia, we have liftoff.

The blueprint: 2025 Oneil Cruz and 2017 Aaron Judge

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Oneil Cruz swings and misses July 26, 2024, at Chase Field in Phoenix. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OK, so to start launch calculations, we need to figure out how much exit velocity we require. And we actually have a remarkably consistent model for this: Cruz and Judge’s 513-footers both were hit 118 mph and had launch angles of 31 and 35 degrees, respectively. Both Judge and Cruz also led MLB in average exit velocity in that year, at or just above 95 mph. Weirdly, average home run distance doesn’t really correlate to Derby distance, but I do care about bat speed, so let’s add it in: I don’t have bat-speed numbers for Judge in 2017, but if we assume his 2023 number is basically fine that puts him at 76.5 mph. Cruz in 2025 brought an insane average bat speed of 78.8 mph. This is what we need to bring to the table to beat the 513-foot mark.

Oneil Cruz hit a home run in last year's derby rather far pic.twitter.com/BdWHH5FWuG — Oliver Fox (@oliversfox) July 11, 2026

The Contenders: How every derby contestant stacks up with Judge and Cruz

Seattle Mariners v Tampa Bay Rays | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

Not to spoil anything too much, but no hitter other than Cruz himself brings the combination of power and speed likely to produce what we need. Unless Nationals star James Wood decides to walk through that door, the average exit velocities and bat speeds are going to leave something to be desired. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have something to work with. Here’s how everyone stacks up:

In my effort to find which home run derby contestant will hit the longest home runs, here's some usable data pic.twitter.com/CO6STZ4gDj — Oliver Fox (@oliversfox) July 11, 2026

Two hitters jump out: Jordan Walker and Junior Caminero, both of whom are bringing ridiculous bat speeds to the party that are liable to produce supreme distances in the Derby. Caminero, though, has a much flatter swing than Walker and thus doesn’t get as much pure distance out of his bat. Everyone else lacks the underlying statistics to get these ridiculous distances, so Walker is probably our guy.

Jordan Walker is our likeliest 513+ home run hitter

Milwaukee Brewers v St. Louis Cardinals | Dilip Vishwanat/GettyImages

Walker has hit a ball 117.9 mph before, back in 2025, but he's actually jacked up his bat speed since then — which means we can expect some crazy things coming soon to an upper deck near you. No one else really profiles as the type of distance monster required to get baseballs to the Cruz/Judge zone. Walker is the man for the job.

One note on weather: We’re doing basic astrophysics here (I was a history major, so this is hard for me), not meteorology, and I’m not really here to talk air density and relative humidity. But the forecast shows hot and 52 percent humidity for Monday in Philly. That’s actually a tiny bit lower than the humidity was in Atlanta when Cruz hit his 513-foot blast. I think that’s good for our chances. Let's go Jordan Walker!