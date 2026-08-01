The only Logan Webb trade offer the Giants should accept

A blockbuster trade could provide immediate major league help and two high-ceiling prospects, but it would require a major financial and strategic shift for both franchises.

One National League team has emerged as the only possible match for the Giants' star pitcher this trade deadline.

When Van Halen came out with Everybody Wants Some!! back in 1980, they never thought it would relate to the 2026 MLB trade deadline. Teams keep wanting some Logan Webb, with USA Today's Bob Nightengale mentioning the Houston Astros and others peppering the San Francisco Giants with interest in their veteran righty. Three years in a row leading the league in innings pitched, it’s not a shock to see him on many wish lists.

And while San Francisco has turned them away so far, the team would love to move on from multiple players on bad deals. Webb isn’t one of them: Getting paid $47 million over the next two seasons, he remains one of the league’s most valuable starting pitchers, even in a season like 2026 in which his ERA is inching towards 4.00. Consider this the least of the Giants’ problems between Rafael Devers vs. Tony Vitello and Harrison Bader’s late-night scooter ride.

Still, the Giants are kind of stuck while they have massive money owed to Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman and Willy Adames. They would no doubt love to keep Webb, but he also might be the only way the team can clear needed payroll space, and this current core is going nowhere fast. It will take a godfather offer, but if there is one Webb trade offer the Giants accept, it’s coming from the Tampa Bay Rays.

This Rays trade offer for Logan Webb is one the Giants wouldn’t be able to turn down

2026 MLB Futures Game | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

First of all, you need to get Webb out of the National League; the other 14 teams in the NL are off limits. This leaves us with only the American League, and a small number of clear-cut contenders. The Rays, in a position to go all-in and a need for another starter, should be the ones who pounce on Webb.

Tampa needs to end up with one of the top starting pitchers traded by the end of the day on Aug. 3. Tarik Skubal feels like a longshot. Webb would be a nice consolation prize, with control through 2028 at a reasonable enough salary. And what’s to stop them from winning a championship with Webb right now and flipping him in the offseason?

For the Giants, this trade package is enough to get them to budge.

The Giants gain two top-100 prospects, catching Nathan Flewelling and infielder Cooper Flemming. They also get pitcher Ty Johnson and his 3.26 ERA in Triple-A this season. He immediately helps to replace Webb on the MLB roster.

Flewelling and Flemming are further away from contributing in the Majors. Their availability from the Rays is limited to superstars like Webb, though Flewelling does feel a bit more expendable considering the team's No. 2 prospect, Caden Bodine, is also a catcher. Flemming doesn’t have a singular infield position. At only 19, there’s a good chance the next CBA is close to expiring by the time he reaches the Show. (MLB Pipeline projects 2029.)

The Giants don’t set themselves up for immediate contention with this trade, but that's a given because of the fading contracts they have on the books already. What it can do is help better time their success with the tail end of Chapman's and Adames' tenures. They’re kind of stuck with Devers.

With no easy way out of the mess they created, the Giants would have to strongly consider this trade. They’re probably not going to be competitive enough next season. Reloading however they can, with a successful pitching prospect ready to step into the picture quickly, can help ease the pain of seeing Webb far away with the Rays. Just hope he doesn’t come back by the time free agency arrives or Tampa sells him to the Los Angeles Dodgers like they did with Tyler Glasnow.

The Rays winning a championship with Webb creates no emotional distress for the Giants. The biggest question is if Tampa would actually add his salary. With the purpose of winning now and selling him later for new prospect capital or MLB-ready talent, it seems like a plan that can benefit both organizations.