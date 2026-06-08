The only thing keeping Mike Trout from the Phillies is Mike Trout

Perhaps the only thing Mike Trout needs for his legacy is a World Series title — or heck, maybe even just a postseason run. For more than a decade, Trout has been hampered by both injuries and the dysfunction of the Los Angeles Angels under Arte Moreno. He was essentially hurt for most of the Shohei Ohtani era, only to finally get healthy again ... right as the roster around him bottomed out.

But in that dysfunction also comes opportunity. The Angels are still the bottom-feeders of MLB, boasting a whopping 25-41 record entering play on Monday. Safe to say Trout will not be getting his World Series ring in Anaheim, at least not any time soon. Which begs the question: What if this is the year? Trout has long expressed a desire to remain an Angel for life, but amid this renaissance, can he really afford to waste what's left of his prime? If he's not intrigued by the notion of joining a team like the Philadelphia Phillies or elsewhere, nothing will sway him.

“I haven’t even thought about that. I’m not gonna talk about the trade stuff,” Trout said, per a Yahoo Sports story.

Trout is a traditionalist and would rather stay with the Angels and be one of the few players to stay with the team that drafted him. Unfortunately, it will rob him of the one thing he needs: a championship.

We can respect Mike Trout, while not agreeing with him

Look, you have to applaud a player shutting down trade rumors amid his best season in years. But it’s wild to think that at this point in his career, Trout is confident turning down a trade to the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers (which would keep him in L.A.) and even to the New York Yankees. In an era where players chase championships across all the major sports, Trout isn’t motivated by that. He’s content where he is.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As much as I respect that, he deserves to win a championship — or at least be with a team that will help him compete for one. Any player that has had such a lengthy injury history has to maximize any chance he has once he's finally healthy and playing up to his potential again. He might not be at 100 percent like this again, and he might not be able to contribute the way he has this year in the future.

This season, Trout is slashing .226/.392/.452 with a .845 OPS with 14 home runs and 31 RBI. There’s been talk of him possibly joining the Phillies, who need a righty outfielder, and that would absolutely give him the best shot at a ring. But that’s not what motivates him. If he’s motivated by simply being able to play the game he loves and being comfortable, then maybe the Angels are the team for him. A low pressure situation that, if he stays healthy, could pay off in the long run.

Why Mike Trout leaping to a contender could crumble him

Good ball players know how to step up under the brightest of lights. That said, if Trout were to leapfrog to a team like, say, Philly or the Yankees, the pressure would be insurmountable. For one, he’d be a temporary solution while Aaron Judge recovers from injury. But it would also mean, like Juan Soto, he’d have to be there to bail out the Yankees if Judge is off or simply be a star himself. Why would he want that kind pressure at this stage in his career?

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) walks off the field in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

A team like the Dodgers would make more sense simply because they have so many good hitters that he could just play and not have the pressure of being the guy. Why risk it though? With the Angels, he just gets to play baseball and not feel like the team needs him to carry the weight of the world. Even when he is playing well, the Angels are still bad. It’s the path less traveled, but it’s not necessarily a bad one either.

Mike Trout’s resurgence could force the LA Angels to re-invest in the roster

One thing that’s kind of getting overlooked is that Trout’s willingness to stay with the Angels could actually force them to build around him. The Angels have had very little incentive to invest heavily in this roster, especially after seeing Ohtani go across town. Now that Trout is back looking like his old self, they have every reason to capitalize on however long Trout will be around. He still has four more years left on his contract, after all.

In those four years, the Angels could realistically find the pieces to make the team competitive. Now, that’s not realistic, but it’s certainly something to think about. If Trout won’t run to a championship roster, why not build one around him?

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