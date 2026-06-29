The Red Sox epic sweep of the Yankees might turn their season around

The victory gives the franchise renewed momentum but leaves just weeks for the front office to decide whether to double down or pivot at the trade deadline.

Sunday night’s game almost offered the perfect blueprint for the Boston Red Sox disastrous 2026 season: starting pitchers goes seven no-hit innings and receives a standing ovation. Offense only provides two hits and two runs of support and sets up the bullpen to blow the game. Poor relief pitching, throwing errors and little-league mistake manufacture a way to lose in the top of the 10th inning. Offense fizzles out in the bottom of the 10th and the Red Sox blow a golden opportunity to sweep the New York Yank — (they actually won, sir) wait, what? (they scored three runs in the bottom of the 10th and walked off the Yankees to complete the four-game sweep) The 2026 Boston Red Sox did that? (yes) WHAT?!

The Red Sox shocking sweep of the Yankees could be their ticket out

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Had Boston in fact blown that game, it would have left a bitter taste in their mouth after an otherwise glorious weekend that saw they beat the Yankees three times already. But the fourth was the icing on the cake; the coup de grâce; the cherry on top; any and all other metaphors that mean “extra cool.” Now, the Red Sox can use this four-game home sweep of the Yankees as a springboard to hopefully save their season. In Boston, Yankees tears have always been the final ingredient in turning-it-around juice.

Boston is, as I have been saying for weeks, not as bad as their record suggests. Their run differential is actually plus-five despite being 10 games below .500. Their pitching has been legitimately spectacular, especially so since Brayan Bello was optioned to AAA, with Ranger Suarez, Payton Tolle and Sonny Gray taking turns annihilating people. They have not had their two best players, Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony, for basically the entire season.

The Red Sox have simply manufactured ways to lose games this season, and I was fully convinced that would happen Sunday night. Two shocking Wilyer Abreu mistakes (back-to-back Gold Gloves by the way) in right field was just another example of Red Sox incompetence spoiling an otherwise excellent showing. But to my genuine surprise and joy: they fought back. The murderers row (sarcasm) of Anthony Siegler, Masataka Yoshida, Tsung-Che Cheng and Jarren Duran combined for three runs in extras and saved the sweep. That is the energy the Red Sox need

Boston still has a chance, but has no margin for error

Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The American League, meanwhile, only has four teams with a winning record halfway through the season. The Yankees are so-by far the best team in the AL, and they just fielded a lineup of Cody Bellinger, Ben Rice, two retirees and five triple-A players. Their lineup without Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham has just been completely uninspiring, and the Red Sox only being 4.5 games back of the Wild Card despite their putrid campaign is a function of AL incompetence rather than genuine Red Sox quality.

But, to quote some British World Cup announcers, they will need that quality if they’re going to succeed going forward. The Red Sox have, if you are keeping score, essentially zero point zero margin for error for the rest of the season. They have to stack wins like nobody’s business or the trade deadline is going to come for this team like Final Destination. I did not believe in them last night, and they proved me wrong; so if this team believes in itself, keep that energy pushing into the All-Star Break.

More MLB news and analysis: