The Red Sox' most valuable trade chip at the deadline isn't Aroldis Chapman

Aroldis Chapman's assertion that he would need an apology from New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman if he were traded back to the Bronx was another dose of sobering reality for Boston Red Sox fans. Despite affirmations that Craig Breslow's job is safe, despite the possibility of Breslow buying at the MLB trade deadline out of desperation and despite the woeful state of the American League standings, the Red Sox are 12 games under .500 and should probably sell. And Chapman, according to many, is their top trade chip.

That, of course, makes plenty of sense. Chapman has been arguably better than he's ever been since coming to Boston last season. In 87 appearances, the veteran southpaw has a 1.00 ERA with an 0.753 WHIP and 45 saves. He's been damn near unhittable and, with relievers at a premium at the trade deadline every year, he'll be in high demand. But even despite that, the Red Sox have one player who would be even more valuable of a trade asset: Willson Contreras.

Willson Contreras is in the midst of a career year with the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While Chapman will certainly fetch a pretty penny, any team in need of offensive firepower should undoubtedly call about Contreras. After coming to the Red Sox in an offseason trade with the Cardinals, the veteran first baseman has been by far the only consistent part of the Boston offense this season, and has done so with All-Star numbers.

Through 64 games this season, Contreras is slashing .284/.381/.516/.897 with 13 homers, nine doubles, two triples and 39 RBI on the year. Oh, and he's also been one of the better defensive first basemen in MLB this season as well. It's funny, because he's exactly the bat that the Red Sox needed in a world where they were just replacing Alex Bregman. But unfortunately, the rest of the offense hasn't followed suit.

But when you're talking about a right-handed power bat, Contreras fits the bill in the way that many other MLB sellers at the trade deadline can't match. That alone could net the Red Sox a pretty penny in any trade, but that's amplified by the fact that Contreras is also not a pending free agent.

The 34-year-old still has the 2027 season at $17 million on his contract, which comes with a $20 million club option for the 2028 campaign as well. Sure, his age might be a concern with that to some degree, but he's also in the midst of his best offensive season by OPS+ (153) at age-34, so it would stand to reason why buying teams might like that.

If the Red Sox are going to enter sell mode at the trade deadline, then they have to consider moving Contreras simply because of all of the boxes he checks for what can land a huge trade package for Boston in return. At the same time, though, the state of affairs in Boston — regardless of Breslow's future — might make moving on from Contreras a proposition that's not as cut and dry as considering the return value.

The Red Sox future could still include Willson Contreras, though

Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Everything I've already said about Contreras' trade value is 100% true (or at least I believe it to be so). He could net the Red Sox a massive haul, one that could surpass the return for Chapman. But the conundrum that this franchise is in is that they might actually not be getting the most value out of Contreras long-term by trading him. Put simply, those extra years on his contract could better serve Boston if he's playing in, well, Boston.

There's no denying that the 2026 season has been the year from hell for the Red Sox. But the future is still bright. This is one of the best rotations in baseball with (a healthy) Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suarez, Payton Tolle and Connelly Early headlining that group. Roman Anthony is still one of the most promising young players in the game, Ceddanne Rafaela continues to grow, Wilyer Abreu is a two-time Gold Glover with more untapped potential at the plate, and there's still plenty of reason to believe in Marcelo Mayer.

What I'm saying is that the present Red Sox being downright terrible doesn't mean this team can't turn around in short order. However, if they trade Contreras away, it creates a massive hole at first base with very few foreseeable ways to address it. The first base class in free agency this winter is nearly barren, Triston Casas is a hope and a prayer at this point, and unless a trade candidate emerges, it's reasonable to say that Contreras is their best option.

That doesn't mean Contreras won't be traded, or that there aren't more deals to be made. However, it does complicate things tremendously for the Red Sox as Breslow (or whoever) will have to determine whether the value of the return trade package or Contreras for the future in Boston is more desirable.

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