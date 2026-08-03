The Red Sox showed Craig Breslow why another trade deadline failure is inexcusable

Failing to address critical roster needs now would be viewed as a major misstep given the team's current momentum and opportunity.

The Boston Red Sox have not just revived their playoff chances so much as they have loaded them into a rocket, skipped the countdown and shipped them directly to the International Space Station. We are so back. We are beyond back. Literally nothing can approximate the extent to which we are currently back. Now, it's time for Craig Breslow to be just as back.

The Red Sox just took swept the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were so rattled by the experience that they panic traded for Tarik Skubal to save their obviously doomed season. Boston is out of control, winning everything and flying in the left lane in the AL East with the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees driving down the Mass Pike looking in the rearview. Objects in mirror may be closer than they appear.

The Red Sox have to crush the trade deadline

Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To illustrate the point, here is a loose recounting of a real conversation I had with my dad about the 2026 Boston Red Sox around June 28 after they swept the New York Yankees in a four-game series and were 36-46:

My dad: So is there any hope for the playoffs?

Me: No, not really. Because say we need to get to 85ish wins to reliably make the playoffs, we basically need to go 50-30 the rest of the way. I don’t think we can win 63 percent of our remaining games.

Since I said that, the Boston Red Sox have won 23 of 29, also known as 79 percent. That's what we in the biz call not bad.

This is the opportunity of a lifetime for Craig Breslow to save his reputation and endear himself to Red Sox fans for a generation. Many of his most controversial decisions have been working, like realizing Caleb Durbin was just Alex Bregman in a Scooby-Doo mask and that Willson Contreras could be better than Rafael Devers and solve Boston’s first base problem for a fraction of the cost. If Breslow nails this deadline, I will officially #BackTheBrezident.

Craig Breslow can save his reputation with a good deadline

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Tyron Guerrero | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a difference between aggression and proactivity at a trade deadline, and I’m not asking Breslow to go full A.J. Preller and annihilate the farm system for, like, a 50-game rental, but Breslow must work to fill in the very real holes on this roster and capitalize on a team that can absolutely, unbelievably, win the World Seri — okay, the American League — in 2026.

So what do they need? Right-handed hitting is a must with Curtis Mead tragically breaking his wrist two plate appearances into his Red Sox career. A catcher would not be the worst idea, nor has additional bullpen help ever hurt anyone. If I could fan cast it specifically? Let’s get Adley Rutschman and CJ Abrams without giving up Franklin Arias. I don’t think that’s possible, but let’s do it anyway!

Breslow gets paid to do this thing, and there are several very talented fake trade creators you can read right here at Fansided who have been pumping out incredible work for months leading up to the big day. For my part, I’m interested in the approach more than the result, though I will quickly pivot to the result once we have said result at 6 p.m. Breslow standing pat would put such a wet blanket on a gloriously hot Red Sox team. Not again, please.

There is, of course, the reality that the Red Sox core group is relatively young, and blowing up the farm for 30-somethings would be bad business. But Breslow must must must acknowledge that this team has a real chance for a pennant in 2026, and act accordingly. Otherwise, I will be sad. I’m sure Craig doesn’t want that.

More MLB Trade Deadline news and analysis