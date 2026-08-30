The top MLB prospects who should be called up next with Walker Jenkins reaching the show

Minnesota Twins outfielder Walker Jenkins became the latest top prospect to make his MLB debut this weekend, manning center field and recording a single in Friday night’s loss to the AL Central-leading White Sox.

The 21-year-old Jenkins added another hit, a double, on Saturday afternoon. MLB Pipeline ranked him the No. 15 prospect in all of baseball upon his promotion, and he’s expected to remain on the big-league roster for the season’s final month. The Target Field crowd didn’t hide their excitement, either, giving the 2023 No. 5 pick a standing ovation in his debut.

“I’m playing baseball, hitting a ball with a stick, and you’ve got people coming out like that [who] support you,” Jenkins told reporters. “It’s truly amazing.”

Jenkins is in the Majors, but what other top prospects are next to join him? For this list, we’ve ranked players based on their MLB Pipeline ranking, though we’re ignoring their projected big-league debut. We’ve also separated players into two groups: those worth calling up before the regular season ends, and those who make more sense as 2027 roster options.

Which top MLB prospects should be promoted before the regular season ends?

GreenJacket pitcher Cam Caminiti | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Theo Gillen, OF, Tampa Bay Rays (No. 12)

The speedy Chandler Simpson gets a lot of love, but the Rays’ overall outfield has been average at best. Gillen, who turns 21 on Sept. 12, could inject a much-needed jolt to a Tampa Bay team attempting to secure home-field advantage in October.

Gillen hit .319 with 21 home runs, 84 RBI, 42 stolen bases and a .986 OPS between High-A Bowling Green and Double-A Montgomery. He's still raw, but he could bring a much-needed jolt of power and speed to this outfield.

Gage Wood, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies (No. 33)

7 K’s through 5 frames for Gage Wood



22 WHIFFS for the @Phillies top prospect 😮‍💨@PhilsPlayerDev | #GoFightins pic.twitter.com/WzFuaQmsg8 — Reading Fightin Phils (@ReadingFightins) August 29, 2026

Get ready for what is easily the most fascinating stat line on our list. The No. 26 pick last year, Wood somehow went 0-5 with a 4.40 ERA over 23 starts between Single-A Clearwater and Double-A Reading. Incredibly, he threw 86 innings in 23 starts — that’s not even four innings per outing — but tallied 124 strikeouts.

What better way to cap off a bizarre 2026 season than by making your big-league debut in a pennant race? Selfishly, we need this to happen.

2026 All-Star Futures Game Presented by Nike | Rob Tringali/GettyImages

Cam Caminiti, SP, Atlanta Braves (No. 43)

The cousin of former NL MVP Ken Caminiti, Cam recently turned 20 and is less than two months removed from pitching in the Futures Game. However, he’s battled control issues throughout the year, walking 48 in 102.2 innings between High-A Rome and Double-A Columbus.

But given Spencer Strider’s injury history and Spencer Schwellenbach’s season-ending elbow surgery, why not give Caminiti a chance in the Majors? Atlanta could use the 6-foot-2, 195-pound lefty out of the bullpen down the stretch as they inch closer to locking up the NL East.

Michael Arroyo, OF/2B, Seattle Mariners (No. 45)

It’s too bad that the 21-year-old Arroyo can’t play catcher and send Cal Raleigh to the bench. Granted, the veteran catcher has eight home runs and an .861 OPS in August, but Seattle woke up on Sunday four games out of both the AL West and the third Wild Card spot. His recent hot streak doesn’t change the significant damage that Raleigh has done to his reputation over the last six months.

But we’re not here to talk about one of baseball’s ugliest 2026 stories. Instead, let’s show some love to Arroyo, who's hit .279 with 18 home runs, 75 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and an .822 OPS between Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma. Most of his action has primarily come at second base and in left field, though he also has experience at shortstop.

We’ll see if Arroyo gets a chance to crack next year’s Opening Day roster. J.P. Crawford is a pending free agent, and second baseman Cole Young primarily played shortstop in the Minors.

Which top MLB prospects should factor into their team’s 2027 plans?

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Josue De Paula | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eli Willits, SS, Washington Nationals (No. 4)

Willits’ big-league debut could be tied to the Nationals’ offseason plans for All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams, who was initially frustrated about moving to second base after the trade deadline. Whether the Nationals will try to move Abrams this coming offseason remains unclear, though we expect the Yankees and Red Sox to blow up Paul Toboni’s cell phone nonetheless.

The No. 1 pick in 2025, Willits hit .260 with 42 extra-base hits (23 doubles, six triples and 13 home runs), 57 stolen bases and an .856 OPS between Single-A Fredericksburg and High-A Wilmington. He only turns 19 in December, but if you’re the Nationals, you should want to take a chance on having him in the Majors next year. Even the young and inexperienced regime will likely agree that you cannot lose if you do not play.

Josue De Paula, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers (No. 7)

Shohei Ohtani’s knee issues and Kyle Tucker’s immensely disappointing season have understandably taken over any discussions involving the Dodgers’ lineup. But let’s not forget about veteran left fielder Teoscar Hernández, who recorded -0.3 bWAR through his first 100 games.

Hernández, who turns 34 in October, is due nearly $16 million next year. His contract also includes a $15 million team option for 2028 — albeit with a $6.5 million buyout — and a vesting option for 2029 that would activate for undisclosed injury reasons.

De Paula’s presence should motivate the Dodgers to explore dumping Hernández’s contract elsewhere. The 21-year-old outfielder has hit .306 and torm up Triple-A pitching with 26 home runs, 99 RBIs, 29 stolen bases, 33 doubles and a .954 OPS this year. Plan on seeing him in the big-league lineup at some point next summer.

Vahn Lackey, C, Minnesota Twins (No. 19)

Have yourself a High-A debut, Vahn Lackey!



The No. 3 pick in the 2026 Draft (@Twins) has hits in his first 2 @CRKernels at-bats, including this moonshot of a homer. pic.twitter.com/XTViH2781X — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 26, 2026

Would the Twins really promote Lackey so soon? It all depends on what the front office’s plans for veteran catcher Ryan Jeffers are, especially if the Yankees come calling given the lingering Austin Wells problem. Lackey has hit .239 with three homers, 14 RBI and a .904 OPS over 19 games between Single-A and High-A only weeks after going No. 3 in July’s draft.

For what it’s worth, MLB Pipeline believes that Lackey won’t debut until 2029. But between Jenkins and Kaelen Culpepper, the Twins have obviously shown a willingness to promote their top prospects.

Charlie Condon, 1B/OF, Colorado Rockies (No. 58)

At this point, who even knows what the Rockies will do? Condon has spent the season at Triple-A Albuquerque, hitting .272 with 22 home runs, 79 RBI, 21 doubles and a .900 OPS. He turns 24 next April, so keeping him in the Minors — even if it means an extra year of service time — is extremely counterproductive.

Then again, we’re talking about the Rockies. Coors Field is great, and we appreciate the occasional snow game in April, but they’ve truly become an irrelevant franchise throughout the 2020s. Would anyone truly be surprised if Condon doesn’t make his big-league debut until next August?