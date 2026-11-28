In a a perfect world, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman could dip into free agency to build a super lineup via upgrades at center field, third base and second base. Unfortunately, this year's free agent market is short on quality options at each of those positions. That's why the Yankees are correctly pivoting towards the idea of spending big money on relief pitcher Adrian Morejon.

The 28-year-old southpaw is arguably the top reliever on the open market this season. He's been setting up games for Mason Miller for the Padres, but that hasn't stopped scouts from seeing his exceptional value. Morejon has accumulated the third-highest fWAR over the past three seasons. His appeal to the Yankees is only increased by his ability to rack up strikeouts with his swing-and-miss stuff.

Those gaudy statics are empowering Morejon and his representation to demand a lucrative contract in free agency. Reports claim he's looking for $100 million in guaranteed money to garner his signature before a likely lockout. That kind of contract would eat up most of the money thought to be available to Cashman in this year's free agency pool.

With 2 days to go before lockout, Yankees remain focused on star lefty reliever Adrian Morejón. Jays, others thought in. Price tag close to $100M. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 28, 2026

The idea behind signing Morejon is crystal clear from the Yankees' perspective. Cashman and the front office see building the best overall pitching staff in baseball as a clear path towards ending the franchise's World Series drought.

The starting rotation already has the quality to dominate any postseason series. Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon give manager Aaron Boone a star-studded quartet to rely on. The fifth spot in the rotation will likely be up for grabs in Spring Training but WIll Warren and Ryan Weathers give New York two excellent potential alternatives. The loser of that battle in the Spring should kick out to make the bullpen even stronger.

Cashman made no secret of the team's focus on rebuilding the bullpen heading into the offseason. David Bednar's decision to take the qualifying offer cost the Yankees some salary flexibility, but it also served to bring back an excellent closer. Re-signing Tim Hill was a modest transaction to combat left-handed hitters in high-leverage situations.

The move to bring back Jonathan Loaisiga helped give Boone more options in the late innings to set up Bednar. Inking left-hander Brent Suter to a reasonable deal gives Boone a different look to keep lineups off balance before relying on Bednar.

What would signing Adrian Morejon do for the Yankees?

The Yankees know that relievers who can strike hitters out are worth their weight in gold during the playoffs. That's the biggest addition Morejon can give New York compared to their current options in the bullpen. They need a late-inning option who can help them strand runners on base with their ability to avoid contact.

Critics of signing Morejon to such a big money contract will correctly point out that signing relievers to multi-year deals is fraught with peril. Morejon's track record seems to cut against that line of thinking. The Yankees also correctly understand that he has multiple suitors waiting to hand him the kind of money he's demanding. Committing $100 million to sign him is simply the cost of doing business for a Yankees franchise that sees him as the potential missing piece.