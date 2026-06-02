These 4 Diamondbacks trades would strike fear in the Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of a series that's more interesting than MLB fans might think. A win in Monday's series opener brought the D-Backs to within just 5.5 games of Los Angeles, and with three more to be played at Chase Field, Arizona can tighten the gap even more.

Now, would I pick the Diamondbacks to overtake the Dodgers in the NL West or beat them in a playoff series? No, but a big trade or two from the Diamondbacks should, at least, make the Dodgers leery of their NL West rivals. The Diamondbacks have a lot of strong pieces and if they're able to improve upon a couple of their weaknesses, they could become sneakily threatening. Here are some players Arizona should target to strike fear into the Dodgers.

LHP Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks' bullpen has been better than expected, but who do you really trust from that unit to close games in October? Paul Sewald has had a great year thus far, but does he have the stuff to be the closer on a World Series team in 2026? Does Juan Morillo have enough experience? Does Taylor Clarke strike enough people out? Will A.J. Puk and/or Justin Martinez be healthy? Aroldis Chapman, on the other hand, feels like the perfect closer for a contender.

Chapman has been perhaps the best reliever not named Mason Miller ever since he signed with the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2025 season. He finished last season with a 1.17 ERA and 32 saves, and he has a 0.48 ERA and 12 saves this season. He might be 38 years old, but he remains one of the league's hardest throwers and whether it's with his dominant sinker, his four-seam fastball, his slider or his split-finger, he continues to generate whiff after whiff. Chapman figures to be the best reliever available at the deadline, and he'd drastically improve Arizona's chances of doing something special this season.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks' rotation is in a similar spot as the bullpen. It's exceeded expectations, but who do you trust? Their best starters entering the year, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, both have ERAs over 5.00. Eduardo Rodriguez leads the way with a 2.24 ERA, but he has a 4.52 xERA. Michael Soroka has been arguably their best pitcher, but is he really a frontline arm? Nathan Eovaldi might not be flashy, but he is a frontline starter.

Eovaldi's numbers don't jump off the page thanks to a few clunkers, but he's allowed two runs or fewer in six of his 11 starts for the Texas Rangers, and he remains a high-end strike thrower. What makes him especially intriguing is his postseason track record.

Eovaldi has a 3.05 ERA and a 2.84 FIP in 79.2 postseason innings spanning 17 appearances and 12 starts. He famously delivered six innings of one-run ball in extra innings of a World Series game against these Dodgers in 2018. Eovaldi's age (36) will limit Texas' return if the Rangers do decide to sell, making him a must-pursue for the Diamondbacks.

OF Taylor Ward, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Like Eovaldi, Taylor Ward might not be the biggest name, but he'd be a really nice fit for the Diamondbacks. While Ryan Waldschmidt and Corbin Carroll occupy two outfield spots, left field is a bit of a question mark. Tommy Troy is there now, but he's a rookie infielder who probably shouldn't be starting on a contending team. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is fine when healthy, but can he be trusted to be healthy? Jordan Lawlar has a ton of upside, but he, too, has struggled to stay healthy, and who knows if his game will translate to the majors. Ward, while not a star, is incredibly steady.

What makes the Ward fit stick out is the fact that he's an on-base machine. Ward has a .396 on-base percentage this season, placing him just outside of the top 10 in the majors among qualified position players. Can you imagine Ward, who gets on base at will, hitting in front of the likes of Ketel Marte, Carroll, and Geraldo Perdomo?

If the Diamondbacks are going to go anywhere, they're going to need to score a ton of runs. Adding an on-base threat like Ward to hit in front of their best players should lead to increased offensive output. Plus, while Ward has only two home runs this season, he hit 36 of them in 2025, so it's not as if he can't get on a power surge in addition to drawing walks at an elite level. With Ward on an expiring contract, he should be relatively easy to acquire as well, assuming the Baltimore Orioles are sellers.

LHP Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

There's nothing the Diamondbacks can do to instill fear into Los Angeles than acquire arguably the best pitcher on the planet right now, and one that the Dodgers undoubtedly want themselves. Yes, Tarik Skubal is making a lot of money, and his health is a concern given the elbow injury he suffered at the beginning of May, but his return is (somehow) imminent, and assuming the Detroit Tigers give up on this season, there won't be a better player moved at the deadline.

Skubal, the back-to-back AL Cy Young winner who was actually drafted by the Diamondbacks in the 29th round of the 2017 MLB Draft (he did not sign), nearly carried the Tigers to the ALCS last season. He can singlehandedly win you a game each and every time he takes the mound.

It'd cost a lot - presumably more than a Diamondbacks team with virtually no shot of extending him would be willing to give up -, but if you want to strike fear into the Dodgers, this is the kind of move you make. Having Skubal make two or three starts in a postseason series can swing the outcome. If the Diamondbacks have the assets to make this trade (this is a big if) they should do the deal.

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