After another disappointing postseason exit, it feels clear that the Chicago Cubs must make major changes ahead of the 2027 season. With a list of free agents as long as any other team's, the roster will almost certainly look a whole lot different, whether that's what Jed Hoyer truly wants or not.

Hoyer's best move of last offseason, signing Alex Bregman, came late in the winter, but with a potential lockout looming, it feels like moves need to be made in a hurry. Once those moves begin to trickle in prior to the early December lockout, there's a good chance these five players won't be part of the organization.

OF Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Do the Cubs want Seiya Suzuki back? I'd assume so. Should the Cubs want Seiya Suzuki back? Absolutely. He's been one of their most consistent hitters ever since they signed him ahead of the 2022 campaign, so losing him would be a brutal blow. The Cubs certainly have the money to prevent Suzuki from signing elsewhere. Should Cubs fans actually trust the organization to spend that money on re-signing Suzuki? Not really.

The Cubs ruling themselves out of the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes before it even began tells you what you need to know about how much money they're willing to spend. I'm not here to say Suzuki will make anywhere near what Skubal will in free agency, but what are the odds that the Cubs are going to re-sign him while also knowing that their entire starting rotation is in free agency and they also need bullpen upgrades? Probably slim, if not none. Pitching is going to be prioritized, making it likely that Suzuki, arguably the best position player free agent available, will end up elsewhere.

RHP Kevin Gausman

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned above, the entire Cubs starting rotation is in free agency, but Kevin Gausman feels like the most likely to leave. Gausman, acquired by the Cubs at the trade deadline, pitched better than his 4.83 ERA in nine regular season starts in Chicago would indicate (he had some gems mixed in with some clunkers), but he is not the ace he once was, and it's hard to envision that changing in his age-36 season.

The Cubs simply need more upside than what Gausman can provide, so while a reunion might be possible at the right price, the likelier outcome is the right-hander signing elsewhere.

INF/OF Matt Shaw

Chicago Cubs right fielder Matt Shaw | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given their reluctance to spend major money in free agency, the best path forward for the Cubs to acquire a needle-mover might be via the trade market. And if they were to go down that route, I'm not sure there's a more valuable player in their organization for them to dangle (among those that they'd realistically trade) than Matt Shaw.

Shaw, the Cubs' first-round in 2023 who just turned 25 years old a couple of weeks ago, not only offers exciting defensive versatility (he played six different defensive positions in 2026), but he's been roughly a league-average hitter when given a chance to play, with the upside to be a very good hitter. Before Shaw debuted, he was widely considered a top 20-ish prospect in the game. Several years of that guy, who has shown flashes at the big-league level, could potentially be made available if a deal for a starting pitcher could be had, and I think the Cubs make this kind of move before the lockout.

INF Gabriel Arias

Chicago Cubs second baseman Gabriel Arias | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs claimed Gabriel Arias off waivers from the New York Mets in August and he did pretty well when given a chance to play, going 3-for-8 with Chicago while serving as a backup infielder. As solid as that might seem on the surface, Arias has hit .219 with a .633 OPS in parts of five big-league seasons. While he is a good defender who can play every infield position, he has not hit enough to trust.

With that in mind, the Cubs are better off upgrading their backup infielder spot, whether that means handing those reins to a young prospect like James Triantos or signing a veteran in free agency. Assuming Arias is replaced, there's a good chance he'll be gone, given the fact that he's out of options. Once a player is designated for assignment, he is far more likely to look for a new place to play than he is to stay put.

OF Kevin Alcantara

Chicago Cubs designated hitter Kevin Alcantara | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't think the Cubs would DFA Kevin Alcantara, who is also out of options, at least before the lockout, but a trade involving him would make a lot of sense. Alcantara was once a top prospect in the Cubs' system, but he's been used sparingly at the big-league level, accumulating only 46 at-bats in parts of three seasons. He's an excellent defender and runs well, but it's clear the Cubs don't trust his bat enough to hand him a starting role.

Perhaps the Cubs will keep Alcantara through the lockout, especially since their outfield is shorthanded with both Suzuki and Ian Happ in free agency, but if they can get something of value for him now, I would not be surprised to see Hoyer pull the trigger.