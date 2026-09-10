These Athletics won't be back as they stare down elimination

The Athletics' tragic number is down to one. This means that if the Athletics lose a single game OR the Houston Astros (the AL West leaders) win one more game the rest of the way, they will officially be eliminated from postseason contention. This reality is tough to come to terms with, as while sure, making the playoffs was going to be tough for this A's team, they were supposed to take a step forward in 2026, and they haven't done that. The Athletics have already lost more games this season than they did in 2025. They fired GM David Forst as a result.

Unfortunately, a season this disappointing is bound to lead to changes in the offseason. With that in mind, it's hard to envision these players returning in 2027.

INF/OF Jeff McNeil

Athletics first baseman Jeff McNeil | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the A's have struggled mightily in the second half, Jeff McNeil has torn the cover off the ball, slashing .335/.361/.484 with five home runs and 27 RBI. As encouraging as this was for the A's to see, McNeil had an abysmal first half (.592 OPS) and is not a very good defensive player anymore (although he can play several positions if needed).

One strong half from McNeil likely won't be enough for the A's to pick up his $15.75 million club option for 2027, and with Leo De Vries getting closer to being big-league ready, I'm not sure the A's will be so eager to re-sign McNeil even at a lower number. An infield consisting of De Vries, Jacob Wilson, Zack Gelof and Nick Kurtz, with Max Muncy as a depth piece, should be quite good in 2027 and beyond.

LHP Jeffrey Springs

Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeffery Springs had a solid year for the A's last season and the team hoped he'd be a serviceable innings eater once again in 2026, but after a great start, the southpaw has been one of the worst pitchers in the sport. Springs had a 1.46 ERA through his first four starts, but he has a 7.09 ERA in 22 starts since. His 6.02 ERA overall is the worst among the 82 pitchers with at least 130 innings of work this season.

Springs has a $15 million club option for 2027, and while that once looked like a bargain, it'd now be an albatross if the A's were to pick it up (they won't). The first thing the Athletics must do if they're serious about competing in 2027 is to improve their pitching staff, and that starts with getting rid of pitchers who cannot get the job done, like Springs.

C Jonah Heim

Athletics catcher Jonah Heim | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's trading for Jonah Heim in early May was a solid gamble for them to take. Not only was he a clear upgrade over Austin Wynns, their Opening Day backup catcher, but he was a starter on a World Series-winning Rangers team in 2023. He hadn't done much since, but as a depth option, you could do worse. Unfortunately, Heim hasn't done much well since being acquired by the Athletics.

He is slashing .205/.261/.378 with 12 home runs in 82 games with the Athletics, and his defensive metrics leave much to be desired as well. He's a switch-hitter with lots of experience, particularly in the AL West, but those aren't reasons to keep him around when he isn't producing offensively or defensively. Heim is a free agent after the year, and while the A's are set with Shea Langeliers as their primary catcher (at least for now), finding an upgrade over Heim should be on the to-do list of whoever they hire as their new general manager.

RHP Mark Leiter Jr.

Athletics pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics didn't do much to fortify their bullpen over the offseason, but they did sign Mark Leiter Jr. to a one-year deal worth a bit less than $3 million with the intention of making him one of their high-leverage arms. This signing led to mixed results. Leiter really struggled to begin the year, but ended his season allowing one run in his last 18 innings of work before undergoing season-ending hip surgery.

The Athletics could look at how Leiter pitched down the stretch of his season and attempt to bring him back, but this right-hander is set to hit free agency in the offseason and is a 35-year-old without an exciting track record. If the price is right, there're worse relievers they can sign, but the A's should be looking to upgrade. That means letting Leiter go and replacing him with someone better, even if John Fisher has to spend a little bit more money.