These Blue Jays won't survive the trade deadline after Toronto's epic collapse

Their dismal performance has left them with just a 10.8 percent chance to make the playoffs, almost certainly forcing them into trade deadline selling.

The Toronto Blue Jays lost again on Monday, giving them five losses in their last six games and 15 losses in their last 22 contests. They've gone from a .500 baseball team to one that's eight games over .500 over the last month, and that's caused them to go from in the thick of the AL Wild Card race to a team with a 10.8 percent chance to make the playoffs per FanGraphs, the fourth-worst mark in the American League. Who expected that?

The Jays going from a team that was just two outs away from winning a World Series title in 2025 to, well, this, in 2026, is downright shocking. Given their extremely skinny odds to make the playoffs, the Jays will almost certainly be trade deadline sellers in the coming weeks. Assuming that happens, these players will presumably be dealt.

RHP Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It should come as no surprise that Toronto's epic collapse has come in the midst of Kevin Gausman's worst season with the team. Gausman has been nothing but a rock at the front of the Jays' rotation throughout his tenure, but he has a 4.33 ERA in 20 starts this season and has been particularly ineffective (6.23 ERA in eight starts) since the start of June. The Jays have gone just 1-7 when he's taken the ball in those outings.

While his struggles certainly are eye-opening, Gausman is still a battle-tested innings eater any contending team would love to acquire. Trading him would really sting, as he's a player who has really embraced what it means to be a Toronto Blue Jay, but the fact of the matter is he's a free agent after the year, and he can't receive a qualifying offer since he's already accepted one. Not trading him now would likely mean missing the playoffs and losing him for nothing in the offseason. That should be a non-starter.

OF Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daulton Varsho played in only 71 games last season, yet he hit 20 home runs and drove in 55 runs in those contests, providing the Jays with premier power production. This season, Varsho has been able to stay healthy, appearing in 87 of their 100 games, yet he has just seven home runs and 24 RBI. A lot of the focus has been on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s struggles, and rightfully so, but Varsho has been almost as disappointing offensively.

His defense is still very good in center field and his track record is solid, so Varsho figures to get a good amount of interest even with him struggling at the plate. Even if the return isn't what the Jays are hoping for, trading the free agent-to-be for anything they can get would be wise in a lost season.

RHP Shane Bieber

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shane Bieber has had a completely lost season. He didn't even make his season debut until late June as he dealt with elbow inflammation, and while he pitched well his last time out, he has a 5.70 ERA and has allowed seven home runs in five starts. To put it simply, his stuff does not look nearly as sharp as it once did.

Still, Bieber is a starting pitcher with a strong track record, and given how valuable starting pitching is, the Jays should do well in a trade involving this right-hander. Since Bieber is set to hit free agency after the year, the Jays would be wise to trade him now before risking losing him for nothing.

OF Jesus Sanchez

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jesus Sanchez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've now arrived at a player the Jays do not need to trade. Jesus Sanchez is under control through next season and is an above-average left-handed bat against right-handed pitching, but is he really worth holding onto for a team in the Jays' position?

First, Sanchez is due a raise from the $6.8 million he's owed this season in his final year of arbitration. Is he worth that? Even if the Jays think the answer is yes, from Nathan Lukes to Addison Barger to Yohendrick Pinango to RJ Schreck, there's no shortage of left-handed-hitting corner outfielders in their organization. Even Anthony Santander and Jonatan Clase are switch-hitting outfielders. If there's a good offer out there, and there very well could be given the lack of selling teams, the Jays should trade him.

LHP Patrick Corbin

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Patrick Corbin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jays signed Patrick Corbin out of desperation when they needed more starting pitching, and while he had a prolonged stretch of being productive, he has a 7.94 ERA in eight appearances since the start of June and was recently moved to the bullpen.

Can the Jays actually get something for Corbin? I have no idea, but they ought to try, as he's set to hit free agency after the year. Even if they can't trade him for a single prospect, releasing him and letting a younger arm who might actually help them next season feels like the move for a team going nowhere in 2026.

RHP Jeff Hoffman

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeff Hoffman is better than Blue Jays fans given him credit for. He probably shouldn't be closing games (especially when Louis Varland exists in this Jays bullpen), but he has a 1.62 ERA in 17 appearances since the start of June. He has a rock-solid 2.63 FIP on the year, showing that his high ERA is a bit unlucky, and not only is he striking batters out at an elite clip, but he's limiting hard contact and is doing a much better job keeping the ball in the yard.

He'd be a piece worth holding onto for 2027, but it also could make sense to trade him considering the lack of relievers expected to be available and the fact that his $12.6 million price tag for next season is not cheap, especially for a non-closer. They shouldn't trade him for nothing since he's under contract for next season, but with how Hoffman has pitched and with a lack of relievers available, there's a good chance the Jays will be offered something they probably shouldn't turn down.

DH/OF George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It looked as if George Springer had completely revived his career in 2025 when he hit 32 home runs, had a .959 OPS and finished seventh in the AL MVP balloting. Unfortunately, that revival is looking more like an anomaly, as Springer has slashed .224/.308/.384 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI this season. A fractured big toe hasn't helped matters, but simply put, Springer has not played well.

Given how poorly this season has gone, the fact that he's turning 37 years old in September and the fact that he's on an expiring contract, it'd be pretty shocking if he's on their roster past the deadline. I understand how hard it is to move on from a franchise icon who hit one of the biggest home runs in franchise history last postseason, but it's abundantly clear that he shouldn't be back next season. It makes more sense to rip the band-aid off now and get something for him rather than nothing in the winter.

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