These likely MLB All-Stars could be trade deadline candidates

Deserving or not, each of the 30 MLB teams will have at least one representative in the All-Star Game this July, as is the case every year. That does not mean that each of the 30 teams will have a 2026 All-Star by the time the regular season ends, though.

These four players, who look like probable All-Stars, might not be with their respective teams once the trade deadline comes around.

Luis Arraez, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In a season full of disappointments, Luis Arraez has been a pleasant surprise for the San Francisco Giants. Not only is he back to hitting well over .300 after a down year offensively in 2025, but Arraez is playing the best defense of his career, ranking in the 99th percentile with nine OAA at second base. Arraez has gone from a liability at the keystone to a potential Gold Glover at the out of nowhere.

This could lead to the 27-40 Giants trading him for a larger return than anyone could've expected entering the year. That return might not be franchise-altering, as Arraez is a free agent this winter, but his expiring contract makes him the team's most logical trade candidate given where they are in the standings.

Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Twins have shied away from trading their ace, Joe Ryan, and with the team only 3.0 games back of a Wild Card spot, who knows if the team will elect to sell at the trade deadline? With that being said, even though the Twins are currently in the playoff race, they're six games under .500, and Ryan is only under control through 2027.

In other words, Minnesota is unlikely to do anything in October even if they can get into the postseason, and holding onto Ryan as he enters his final year before free agency doesn't make much sense. With these things in mind, why not trade him now for a haul and continue to rebuild? Ryan, a 30-year-old with a 3.07 ERA and a sub-1.000 WHIP who is making just $6.2 million this season, would bring back a ton of long-term value for the Twins.

C Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

After a couple of down years, Adley Rutschman is re-establishing himself as one of MLB's elite catchers, slashing .267/.343/.489 with eight home runs and 36 RBI this season. He's even stepped his game up defensively, and his advanced metrics suggest he could be even better. Given how well he's played, the Baltimore Orioles probably don't want to trade him, but it'd make some sense to at least listen to offers.

Good catchers are really hard to find, and the O's have two of them in Rutschman and Samuel Basallo. If they can trade the former for some much-needed pitching help, why shouldn't they consider such a deal, knowing Basallo is locked in for a while? After all, Rutschman is only under control through next season. If Baltimore doesn't don't envision him as part of its long-term future, the best time to trade him would be right now, while he's been awesome and has some additional control left.

Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox are not interested in selling right now, but at 27-37, it's time for them to realize that they just are not good enough. Even if they can find a way to squeak into the playoffs (which is unlikely, even in this weak AL), does anyone think Boston has the lineup necessary to win postseason games? Barring a massive and immediate turnaround, the Red Sox should pull the plug, and they shouldn't be motivated to move anyone more than Aroldis Chapman.

This doesn't mean Chapman hasn't met expectations. In fact, this eagerness suggests the opposite: Chapman has been so good, posting a 0.46 ERA in 20 appearances, that the Red Sox, a team unlikely to make the playoffs, should be eager to move him given that he's on an expiring contract. Chapman has only been getting better with age, would almost certainly be the best reliever available and would fit virtually any contender.

More MLB news and analysis: