These Orioles won't be back after falling short of the postseason

Even as their playoff hopes dwindled, Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles never stopped fighting. In a time where several organizations are fine punting on the season long before Opening Day, the O’s managed to stay mathematically alive in playoff contention until the season’s final week. Changes might be afoot in Baltimore, though all signs point to manager Craig Albernaz and lead baseball executive Mike Elias returning for next season. We have no issue with the Orioles maintaining the status quo atop the organization, but as for the roster itself?

For this list, we’ve tried to keep things relatively realistic. The problem with the Orioles is that they could understandably try to build around Alonso, or they could opt to blow most of the roster up. Frankly, the organization could easily justify either direction, especially with how loaded the AL East has become. This feels a lot like the conversations we were having 10 years ago … and 15 years ago … and 20 years ago. What’s that old saying about “the more things change?”

Colton Cowser, CF

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowser turns 27 next March, and he's a competent center fielder defensively. But he's also hit .210 with a .668 OPS the last two years, and his .292 on-base percentage is well below the league-average of roughly .320.

Personally, we’d start putting feelers out there. There has to be at least one contender — the Rangers, maybe? — willing to give up a top-15 prospect (organizationally) if it means adding the 2021 No. 5 pick. A change of scenery might be exactly what he needs to meet his potential.

Gunnar Henderson, SS

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of all the players on this list, Henderson is admittedly the one we’re most unsure about entering the offseason. On the one hand, the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year has no leverage, so the Orioles could send him anywhere. And if you’re wondering what we mean by leverage, he doesn’t have a no-trade clause.

Do you attempt to convince teams that Henderson can regain his 2024 form, when he totaled 8.8 bWAR and had an .893 OPS? This isn’t a Paul Skenes situation where there are concerns about his weight and his heavy workload. Henderson doesn't turn 26 until next June, he plays a premier position, and he’s well-respected around baseball.

That said, we won’t be surprised to see the Orioles trade Henderson if it means landing multiple top-100 prospects in return. Like we said, they already parted ways with Rutschman, so it’d only make sense to see what their star shortstop can fetch via the trade market.

Luis Robert Jr., CF

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Luis Robert Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So which team will be the one to sign Robert Jr. to a prove-it deal and promptly watch him put up All-Star caliber numbers? Our guess is the Yankees, though we don’t rule out the Phillies. Those two always have the good luck. The Dodgers, too, because the two-time defending champions have their eyes set on whoever becomes available.

Anyway, the Orioles acquired the injury-prone Robert ahead of the Aug. 31 waiver deadline only for him to suffer a left hamstring injury after 12 plate appearances. We’re shocked.

In all seriousness, we wouldn’t give Robert anything more than a non-roster invite this coming offseason. He's managed 39 home runs and 58 stolen bases since the start of 2024, which might not sound awful. But remember, he had 38 home runs and 20 stolen bases over 145 games in 2023. Hmmm.

Ryan Helsley, RP

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Ryan Helsley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Helsley and the Orioles have claimed that his elbow is structurally intact and he’s only missed the season’s final weeks because of inflammation. Could that be true? Sure, but he’s also 32 years old. If spring training starts on time, the two-time All-Star profiles as someone who will be on the injured list by Tax Day.

What’s especially intriguing about Helsley is that he’s been worth -1.0 bWAR in 35.1 innings since the Cardinals traded him to the Mets last summer. His control has effectively vanished, and he's given up seven homers over that time. At no point as a full-time reliever in St. Louis did he allow more than six in a full season.