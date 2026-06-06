These Padres are as good as gone if San Diego's free fall continues

If losses continue, the front office may need to pivot from buying to selling, with several key arms potentially on the move before the deadline.

Their offense remains a major issue, and their rotation ranks near the bottom of the majors, putting pressure on the front office to reconsider their approach.

The Padres have plummeted from a division-leading 29-18 to 32-30 after a 3-12 stretch that has them on the outside of the playoff race.

On May 18, the San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to improve to a NL West-best 29-18 on the year. Well, after Friday's loss to the lowly New York Mets, San Diego is now 32-30, having gone just 3-12 since that win against the Dodgers and scoring more than four runs just twice in that span.

In just a few weeks, San Diego has gone from leading a division featuring the back-to-back defending champions to being on the outside looking in on the playoff race in the NL entirely. And given how lackluster their offense continues to be, who knows if they can turn it around? If they continue losing games, A.J. Preller might need to shift focus from being buyers to sellers and part with these players.

RHP Michael King

San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The lineup is the Padres' biggest weakness, but their starting rotation isn't too far behind. San Diego's rotation ranks 22nd in the Majors with a 4.58 ERA and 23rd in innings pitched. The bullpen being as good as it is happens to be why San Diego's run prevention is fine. Michael King is an exception, though.

King has been the one stabilizing presence in the Padres' rotation, posting a 3.41 ERA in 13 starts and 74 innings of work. He's gone five innings or more in all but one of his starts and allowed four runs or fewer in all but one of those outings. He probably isn't an ace, but King continues to be a reliable frontline arm when healthy ever since the Padres moved him to the rotation full-time in 2024.

Now that King is putting together a healthy season, there's a good chance that he'll opt out of the remaining two years and $50 million of his contract to get a longer-term deal with more security this winter. With that in mind, it makes sense for the Padres to trade him for whatever they can get if this season goes downhill — and fortunately, they should be able to get a good amount back.

LHP Yuki Matsui

San Diego Padres pitcher Yuki Matsui | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Yuki Matsui missed the first month of the season with a groin strain but has been as good as ever since returning from the IL. The southpaw has allowed just one run on seven hits in 17 innings of work this season, pitching to a 0.53 ERA. He's held lefties to a .451 OPS and has been even better against righties, who have a .396 OPS against him. The 30-year-old has also gone two or more innings in six of his 11 outings.

Matsui has not been pitching in high-leverage spots, but he's been flawless in the role the Padres have him in against both righties and lefties. Given that, why wouldn't he have a robust market when he's making a very reasonable $5.6 million? Since he can easily reject his player option after the year, it'd make sense for the Padres to trade him if they fall out of contention.

RHP Jason Adam

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jason Adam | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Jason Adam was one of the league's best set-up men prior to being traded to the Padres in 2024, and it feels like he's only gotten better in San Diego. He has a 1.67 ERA in 116 appearances with the Padres since the trade, with a 1.71 ERA in 24 appearances this year despite missing the first couple of weeks recovering from a 2025 quad injury.

Like Matsui, Adam excels against righties and lefties, so he can be used in any situation, and he's also on an expiring contract worth just $6.75 million. If the Padres make him available, there's a good chance he'll be the best reliever on the market, only increasing the odds of Preller getting an outstanding return. If San Diego falls out of contention, Adam might be the likeliest player to go.

LHP Adrian Morejon

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Unlike Adam and Matsui, Adrian Morejon has had a down year, posting a 4.75 ERA in 28 appearances and 30.1 innings of work. As disappointing as his ERA is on the surface, though, Morejon's 2.45 FIP suggests he's gotten quite unlucky, and his Baseball Savant page is littered in red. Don't let the ERA fool you: Morejon remains one of the premier left-handed relievers in the sport.

Yet, he might be available if the Padres continue to trend in the wrong direction for the same reason as the others: his contract. Morejon is on an expiring contract, meaning there's a good chance he'll leave after the season anyway. With that in mind, if the Padres continue to lose games, it makes sense to trade Morejon for something before risking losing him for nothing.

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