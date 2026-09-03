These Yankees, including Jazz Chisholm, are most likely to cost them in September

The Yankees are making a valiant effort to chase down the Tampa Bay Rays for an AL East crown. To do that, manager Aaron Boone's team needs to fire on all cylinders from now until the end of the regular season. The problem New York faces is that their roster has several high-profile weaknesses they will need to work around during the pivotal month of September.

The good news for GM Brian Cashman is that help is on the way. Aaron Judge's impending return can do wonders to cure the ailiments of the middle of the Yankee order. Getting Clarke Schmidt back on the mound can help give the bullpen a major boost. The precise return dates of both players is still unclear, but both should be back on the roster sometime this month.

Those returns only heap additional pressure on several underperforming Yankees to step their games up over the next several weeks. The failures of these three stars could doom New York to a disappointing Wild Card berth.

Jazz Chisholm's lack of focus will plague the Yankees

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no question that Jazz Chisholm has the talent to be one of the Yankees best players when everything is going right. There's also no denying the reality that his lack of focus can be a huge issue for a team aiming to win a division crown.

Boone needs his second baseman to lock in mentally if his team is going to catch Tampa Bay. Chisholm has been unable to achieve that level of focus during his time in the Bronx. The pressure of a division race coupled with his impending free agency will be too much for Chisholm to handle in September.

Expect Chisholm to flash brilliance at the plate during the next few weeks, but his struggles in the field will draw more headlines in New York. A few high-profile errors and baserunning gaffes will help gift the Rays an easier path towards a division title.

Trent Grisham's athletic decline is a problem for the Yankees

New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Grisham has helped the Yankees through their injury crisis by playing 120 games to date. Unfortunately, the aging outfielder has only managed to produce a WAR of 0.7 despite his healthy amount of playing time.

Grisham used to be a plus outfielder, but his legs have really started to go. That's why he now profiles as one of the slowest center fielders in baseball. There's a logical argument to be made that Spencer Jones should take his place at the challenging defensive spot. Don' t count on Boone to make such a seismic shift at such a late date in the regular season.

If Grisham were still hitting with the power he flashed in 2025 then the Yankees could overlook his struggles in the field. His 18 homers on the year are a decent return, but nothing spectacular. Like Chisholm, look for Grisham's lack of defensive ability to cost New York a win or two down the stretch.

Paul Blackburn's performance is benefiting from a lot of luck

New York Yankees relief pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Blackburn has been one of Boone's most trusted relievers this season. He's repaid his manager's trust by posting an ERA of just 1.62 in his 52 relief appearances. The underlying numbers for the veteran right-hander show that he hasn't been quite that good.

His FIP of 3.57 is a more accurate reflection of his performance. That still profiles him as a quality reliever, but does not show him to be a hurler worthy of high-leverage situations. The Yankees will continue to put him in those tough spots because of their lack of quality alternatives.

Fans in New York should not be surprised if Blackburn's output starts to normalize some in September. A high-profile blowup or two is likely on the cards for him. That's another way the Yankees might lose valuable ground to the Rays this month.