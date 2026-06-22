This Braves-Red Sox trade could convince Sonny Gray to waive his no-trade clause

The Boston Red Sox have no control over whether they can actually trade Sonny Gray or not thanks to his no-trade clause. That said, the Red Sox can find a team for him to decide it’s better than wasting away his good season in Boston for. That team would be none other than the starting pitcher needy Atlanta Braves. Yep, the team leading the National League still needs help in the starting rotation, especially given how injury-prone frontline starters Spencer Strider and Chris Sale can be. If the Braves truly want to separate themselves as contenders from the rest of the pack, they need to convince Gray to trigger his no-trade clause.

Gray has been on a heater this season despite the Red Sox underwhelming 2026 season. He’s sitting on a 1.18 WHIP with a 3.12 ERA in 13 starts in 2026. His 1.2 WAR pretty much sums up just how valuable he is to Boston. That said, he could benefit from a move to a team that actually needs him.

Why Sonny Gray should waive his no-trade clause if the Atlanta Braves come knocking

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox | Jaiden Tripi/GettyImages

Gray is 36 years old and is having his strongest season since 2023, when he was an AL All-Star with the Minnesota Twins. He deserves to be on a team that’s actually contending and the fact that he’s still playing at a really high level, he should have every intention of wanting to jump ship to an instant contender.

Strider and Sale are still the aces in this rotation, but the former has been unreliable with injury problems, so adding Gray has to be a must. In this rotation, Gray would get a chance to not just be a key piece of the rotation to close out the season, but also be a catalyst for a postseason run. This feels like the perfect situation for him. There’s not too many teams Gray should waive his no-trade clause for but the Braves have to be the one team that makes the most sense.

What would the Atlanta Braves need to give up to land Sonny Gray in MLB trade deadline move?

The Braves would have to part ways with two respectable prospects to make this deal go through, but it’s not the end of the world. Hartman is the key piece of this deal, and while he's not a top-100 prospect in all of baseball just yet, he's expected to be in the coming years. Sure, Boston doesn't need more outfield depth these days, but Hartman likely won't be in the bigs anytime soon.

Add in McKenzie, who is just 19 years old, and this trade could pay dividends for the Red Sox and Craig Breslow (assuming he's still employed) a couple of seasons down the road. Sure, losing is painful now, but Gray has just one more year left on his deal (and that's a mutual option). If he's willing to waive his pesky no-trade clause to play closer to home, the Red Sox should consider making such a move.

Why the Boston Red Sox should capitalize on Sonny Gray while he’s on a heater

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) walks to the dugout after pitching during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox are 14.5 games out of the AL East race and six games behind in the wild card race. Their postseason hopes are as good as shot, which is why they need to make the most of their top performing players. Do they need to gut this roster completely? Probably not, but retaining Gray isn’t a wise move. Again, this isn’t really in their control with Gray’s no-trade clause, but if they engage in talks with the Braves, it would get Gray closer to waive it.

Boston is still trying to figure out what direction they’re going to go. Jarren Duran will probably get dealt at the deadline and the Red Sox might have to buy at the deadline as well to recoup enough potential to be contenders again. Duran and Gray should yield good enough returns to make it worth it. After that, the Red Sox will have to find the best path forward. Things went up for them – ever so slightly – after they traded Rafael Devers last year. Maybe moving off Duran and Gray could help them in ways they wouldn’t have anticipated.

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