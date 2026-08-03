This Braves trade package for Jacob deGrom would shake up the deadline

The deal's structure could see one team absorbing a significant contract while both sides aim for immediate and future gains.

Eat your hearts out New York Mets fans, Jacob deGrom is someone the Atlanta Braves are circling. Perhaps as a suggestion by pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, who worked alongside deGrom in New York for several years, the Braves checked in on what it would take to land deGrom from the Texas Rangers.

Braves checked on Jacob deGrom. Rangers listening on everyone. Unknown what chances are, — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 3, 2026

Kind of caught in between buying and selling, the Rangers are a team who could benefit from shedding salary. This year’s MLB trade deadline has, if nothing else, shown teams will subtract from the major league roster while also making your standard prospect for major leaguer trade.

What a Braves trade for Jacob deGrom could look like

With deGrom, we have to assume the Rangers would have a focus to add some depth while asking Atlanta to take on as much of his salary as possible.

For the Braves, it’s a move to help them now and take advantage of the Rangers’ will to move salary. They need to get some sort of cash compensation for deGrom, even if it’s coverage for only up to half of what is owed to him for the remainder of this year. A mammoth $37 million on the books for next season with a mutual option for 2028 that is probably best to bow out from, the Braves gain a motivated borderline Hall of Fame pitcher who still has flashes of brilliance left.

Why this Jacob deGrom trade works for the Rangers

The Rangers gain two pitchers. Ethan Bagwell, ranked 20th by MLB Pipeline, is a sixth round draft pick pitching well above expectations. He has a 2.62 ERA combined in A-Ball and High-A. One strikeout per inning and an amazing 2.4 BB/9 rate has him looking like a quick riser in the system. Not related to Texas sports legend Jeff Bagwell, wrestling legend Buff Bagwell, or Prison Break’s fictional character Theodore Bagwell, he’s someone the Rangers should love to get their hands on immediately and the Braves and afford to part with.

Texas chips in more cash because Hurston Waldrep is traded, too. The 24th-overall pick from 2023 has only a 4.99 ERA in the majors in limited action. He has pitched well in the minors, but seems like he is headed toward becoming a lost cause for high expectations. Although only 24, he is getting passed on the depth chart and a non-factor this season.

The Braves help punch their ticket deep into October with this trade without losing too much in the future. The Rangers shed some cash and get two arms to potentially replace deGrom in the near future.