This Cardinals-Angels trade for Jose Soriano would save St. Louis' NL Wild Card hopes

The St. Louis Cardinals have already surpassed their expectations heading into the 2026 season. Coming in at No. 9 in FanSided's MLB Power Rankings this week and in possession of an NL Wild Card spot (just barely, I might add), the Cardinals could add a controllable starting pitcher at the MLB trade deadline. Unfortunately for Chaim Bloom, that may also mean parting with prospects the Cardinals have worked oh so hard to add to their farm system the last few seasons.

Bloom is a rebuild artist, and was named Cardinals president of baseball operations to construct the organization in his image. As it just so happens, St. Louis is slated to face a possible trade target in Jose Soriano of the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. If Bloom were to offer the right package, the Angels would be forced to listen.

What a Cardinals trade for Jose Soriano would look like

Soriano started off the 2026 season red hot and was even mentioned in some early AL Cy Young chatter. He has since trailed off rather predictably, as have the Angels, which sit in last place in the AL West. Still, Soriano entered Monday's start with a 3.49 ERA, and is the Angels most reliable starting pitcher under team control beyond next season. He is a building block for a team that doesn't have many of those outside of Mike Trout. Thus, trading for him will take a haul.

Baez is a top-50 prospect in all of baseball and is the ultimate prize of this trade from the Angels perspective. At 23 years old and already raking in Triple-A, Baez is nearing the major leagues at a rapid rate and could even debut this season for the Cardinals if deemed ready by Bloom and the front office. At 24 years old, Roby is another top-10 prospect in the Cardinals system and is pitching well in Triple-A to the tune of a 3.10 ERA in 16 starts. Mautz is a top-30 pitching prospect, this time from the left-hand side, and could be ready for MLB action this season were he sent to the Angels, a team that would be in need of rotation help without Soriano.

Would the Cardinals make this trade for Jose Soriano?

Tampa Bay Rays v St. Louis Cardinals | Dilip Vishwanat/GettyImages

Normally I'd suggest not, especially in any deal including Baez, who the Cardinals believe could be a star in the making in Memphis. However, if there's one thing this Cards system (and big-league squad) is lacking, it's a frontline starting pitcher. Soriano would ultimately become the head of the snake alongside Michael McGreevy. Bloom values the Cardinals farm system more than most, and trading away from it could hurt the big-league product should Soriano flounder. Yet, that's a chance he'll have to take at some point, barring the Cards' system doesn't produce the ace-level starter St. Louis needs to contend in the years to come. Soriano is under contract through 2028 and still in his arbitration years. That's just what a pitcher of his caliber on a team-friendly deal costs these days.

Verdict: Anyone but Chaim Bloom would

Would the Angels accept this trade package for Jose Soriano?

Baltimore Orioles v St. Louis Cardinals | Rich Storry/GettyImages

Again, under normal circumstances, Soriano isn't the type of pitcher the Angels should trade. He is under team control through 2028, and has already emerged as one of the best strikeout artists in the American League. However, these aren't normal circumstances. The Angels are nowhere close to winning, despite what Arte Moreno thinks. The good news is that this trade package provides the Angels with top prospect performers who are closing in on the big leagues. All three of Baez (a potential superstar), Roby and Mautz could be in the big leagues as soon as 2027 (assuming there is no lockout). Thus, why not? Now that John Mozeliak is in charge, anything is possible.

Verdict: Yes

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