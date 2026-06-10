This Cubs-Phillies trade for Seiya Suzuki would be the consequence of Chicago's season spiraling

On May 8, the Chicago Cubs defeated the Texas Rangers 7-1 on the road, improving to 27-12 on the year. They held MLB's best record despite some brutal injury luck, and were seemingly all set to sleepwalk their way into the playoffs. Well, a little over a month later, the Cubs are now 34-33 and closer to last place in the NL Central than second place. They're 8.0 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the division, and wouldn't even be a Wild Card team if the regular season ended today.

The season isn't over, but the Cubs have gone just 7-21 since their fast start — and given the mounting list of injuries and how they've played over the last month, why should anyone believe a turnaround is imminent? Assuming they can't turn things around, discussions about the Cubs selling at the trade deadline are bound to commence, and there might not be a more intriguing trade candidate on their roster than Seiya Suzuki, a player who'd fit perfectly with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Why the Cubs are dangerously close to an uncomfortable Seiya Suzuki conversation

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The idea of trading Suzuki felt absurd even a couple of weeks ago, but as the Cubs continue to lose games, it's hard not to view this as a possibility. Suzuki is in his final season under contract, and with Chicago needing to address their rotation first and foremost — and with Jed Hoyer not often expressing a willingness to spend a ton of money — I'm not convinced they'll be in any hurry to re-sign him.

Plus, while it isn't all his fault that the Cubs are struggling, the outfielder hitting just .247 with a .747 OPS overall and an atrocious .132 mark with runners in scoring position certainly hasn't helped. Suzuki is having a down year at the worst possible time.

Trading him would sting, but this mock trade would net the Cubs more value than they can say no to assuming the losing continues.

This Cubs-Phillies deal gives the Cubs a chance to recoup value for Seiya Suzuki

It's a simple one-for-one transaction that sends Suzuki to the Phillies in exchange for prospect Aroon Escobar. This deal, while perhaps controversial, would make sense for both sides.

The Philies would be acquiring Suzuki, a right-handed-hitting outfielder they could desperately use. But they would pay a steep price in Aroon Escobar, one of their top prospects. While both fan bases would likely find reason to dislike this trade, there's reason to believe both teams would be willing to go through with it.

Would the Cubs make this trade?

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aroon Escobar | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Whether the Cubs would do this deal, obviously, depends on where they are in the standings. Right now, with the team still over .500 and only 0.5 games back of a playoff spot, no, they probably say no. If Chicago continue to trend in the wrong direction, though, it makes sense.

Again, Suzuki is a free agent at the end of the year, and I'd be surprised if he returned in 2027, especially with how he's played this season. Knowing that, it makes sense for the Cubs to try and get the most value as they can if they're out of contention, and Escobar would be a good get.

Escobar was considered by some to be a fringe top-100 prospect entering the year. While his stock has likely fallen a bit as he's struggled to the tune of a .628 OPS in Double-A, there's still reason to believe he can be a strong contact hitter at the big-league level, and he's stolen 16 bases in 17 tries. There's reason to believe this is the best prospect the Cubs can get for just a couple months of Suzuki's services while he's currently struggling at the plate.

Verdict: Yes, if they're out of contention

Would the Phillies make this trade?

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Phillies might be the harder team to convince here, because trading Escobar, a prospect who had so much promise entering this season, for just a couple of months of Suzuki feels like an overpay. But while it probably is, do the Phillies really have a choice here?

Philadelphia has turned its season around under Don Mattingly, but the same issues that were prevalent under Rob Thomson remain. This team still struggles to score runs, particularly against left-handed pitchers: The Phillies' 91 wRC+ against lefties is good for 20th in the Majors, and a lot of that success has to do with Kyle Schwarber, a left-handed hitter.

Suzuki has not had a good year, but his .747 OPS would still rank fourth on the Phillies — and would be the best of their right-handed hitters. Suzuki has also been quite good against lefties both this season (121 wRC+) and in his career (132 wRC+). The cherry on top is that Suzuki has hit .305 in 16 career games at Citizens Bank Park, so he sees the ball pretty well in Philadelphia.

The Phillies need a big right-handed bat, and even amid a rough year, Suzuki might be the best one available. Escobar is a lot to give up, but there would likely be a lot of competition for a hitter of Suzuki's caliber, and there needs to be some desperation shown by Dave Dombrowski and Co. This might truly be this core's last chance to win something, so you can't let Escobar, even though he's a good prospect, get in the way of that.

Verdict: Yes

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