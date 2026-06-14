This Guardians-Reds trade could win the AL Central while Jose Ramirez is injured

The vibes are not great around the Cleveland Guardians right now. It seemed like this team was set to run away and hide with the AL Central, but losing Jose Ramirez to a hamate fracture — an injury that figures to keep him out at the very least through the All-Star break, if not longer — has changed the picture dramatically. Cleveland was able to rebound by taking a pair against Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers this weekend, but they're just 5-7 overall so far in June, now in a dead heat with the surging Chicago White Sox atop the division.

Ramirez will be back before too long, with any luck. But this Guardians team was already a little short on pop even with him at the heart of the order, and who knows how his swing might be affected when he returns (as it has in others who have suffered similar injuries)? Fiddling around the margins, as has been this team's M.O. at recent trade deadlines, isn't good enough. Cleveland doesn't have to break the bank, but they need to add at least one more meaningful bat to this lineup — and luckily, they won't even have to go outside the state of Ohio to do it.

A Guardians-Reds trade that gives Cleveland's lineup a much-needed boost

Cleveland could use some fortifications at third base for the foreseeable future, and they could also use some home-run pop to help boost an offense that — while no doubt improved from what we've seen in past years — ranks toward the bottom of the league in ISO, SLG and most other power categories. Reds corner man Eugenio Suarez, while far from a perfect player, would check both of those boxes.

Suarez has struggled at the plate so far this season, with just a .636 OPS and five homers to date — a far cry from his 49-dinger campaign in 2025. He's 34 years old now, and his defense has declined along with his athleticism. But he's always been streaky, and he's bound to heat up and start launching more balls over the left-field fence soon; there's no reason why he should fall off a cliff entirely just a few months removed from being a prized acquisition at last year's deadline.

In return, Cleveland would give up Chourio, a toolsy young outfielder who has nonetheless struggled with injury and a lack of power over the last couple of years in the Minors. That might seem like a steep price to pay for a rental who's spent most of this season flirting with the Mendoza Line, but there's reason to believe this deal makes sense for both sides.

Would the Guardians make this trade?

Cincinnati Reds v San Diego Padres | Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages

Cleveland needed an offensive upgrade before the deadline even before Ramirez went down. His injury simply clarified where it should come: Not only can Suarez hold down the fort at third base, but he can also provide another righty bat in what is a fairly left-handed lineup, especially with J-Ram — a switch-hitter better from the right side — on the shelf.

The Guardians were never going to be shopping at the top of the market, and frankly, there isn't much of a top of the market to begin with this year; especially given how many teams will be in or around Wild Card contention come July, very few impactful position players figure to be on the move. Suarez comes with more upside than most other options available, and he checks several boxes for Cleveland without costing an arm and a leg.

Giving up a meaningful prospect for a flawed player who'll be hitting free agency again this winter might not seem like great team-building, but if this isn't the year the Guards will finally try to actually win a pennant, then when? Maybe the team would prefer a more proven righty bat like Taylor Ward or Jo Adell, but they'll also cost more, and they come without the added infield flexibility. And while losing Chourio hurts, he's likely been passed by both Jace LaViolette and Juneiker Caceres at this point.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Reds make this trade?

Richmond Flying Squirrels v Akron RubberDucks | Diamond Images/GettyImages

For Cincy, this is an easier calculation to make. The Reds' early-summer swoon has them buried in last place in the NL Central, and with Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene both on the IL, selling seems much likelier than buying at the deadline. If that does indeed come to pass, Suarez is obvious trade bait, a veteran rental who likely doesn't factor into the team's long-term plans.

The Reds have an enviable amount of young talent, especially in the rotation and the middle infield, but their outfield has become a glaring weakness at pretty much every level of the organization. Chourio has managed to largely stay healthy and is hitting well at Double-A right now, and his speed and athleticism make him an enticing young center fielder to bet on. The risk here is obvious, but that's what you get with a flawed player like Suarez. Chourio could be a significant upgrade over the likes of TJ Friedl in center starting in late 2027.

Verdict: Yes