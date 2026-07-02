This hypothetical Brewers-Reds trade would give Milwaukee's lineup the extra pop it needs

Infrequent trade partners, one NL Central team sitting atop the standings and another who needs to stop playing make believe and sell what they can should hook up for a deal. The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds are a match for a swap. Just two years ago on July 30, 2024, the clubs made their last trade with each other. Jakob Junis, Joey Wiemer, and cash went to Cincinnati for Frankie Montas.

In 2026, it’s time to do it again. The only team to hit fewer home runs than the 78 hit by the Brewers this year are the Boston Red Sox with 73. The four-base hit has rarely been their pride and joy. They play a fun, pest-like version of baseball. Their lineup has a major opening in it right now one of the available Reds can help fill.

Eugenio Suarez is no stranger to getting traded. Sent from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Seattle Mariners last year, he was traded three times prior in his career including once by the Reds to the Mariners. The absence at third base following the Luis Rengifo release gives Milwaukee a chance to buy low on a guy averaging 32 home runs per 162 games in his career. What could the Brewers send the Reds to make it happen?

A Reds trade package for Eugenio Suarez

Hitting just .206 with 8 home runs in his 225 plate appearances on a $15 million salary, Suarez should be viewed as a rental for the Brewers even with a $16 million mutual option for next year. Consider that an easy out for the Brewers who’ll scavenge for something cheaper in the offseason.

The pro-rated part of Suarez’s contract could play a factor for either of these teams and considering cash was included in the 2024 Montas trade, either club could include a stack of Benjamins. The Reds would do so to make the prospect return better. The Brewers would do so to lighten the load. In this case, let’s say only players are involved.

Two players, instead of the three given up last year, is what it costs for Suarez this time around. The Reds don’t have the power to hold down the Brewers and make them pay much of a premium for Suarez. However, they do get one top 30 prospect in the deal having a good season along with a non-top 30 prospect doing well.

Left-handed hitting first baseman Eric Bitonti is Milwaukee’s 23rd ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He won’t turn 21 until November and is hammering baseballs in High-A. A third round pick by the club in 2023, Bitonti is slashing .273/.401/.495 with 12 home runs this season. Although primarily a first baseman with some third base under his belt, his 6-foot-5 frame should have him staying put at the former. He’s surprisingly quick for his size, stealing 17 bases last year and a perfect 16 for 16 this season.

With Bitonti comes teammate Braylon Owens. Unranked, he was a 10th round pick by the Brewers last season. The 23-year-old righty is 3-0 with a 3.82 ERA working as a starter and reliever. With decent command thus far with 3.7 BB/9 this season and an even more admirable 11.2 K/9, the Reds are getting an under-the-radar arm in the deal.

The Reds should expect to find suitors for Suarez, but not get blown away with offers. Suarez will need to have a stronger and healthier July in order to make a trade like this more feasible. Otherwise, Cincinnati could be left asking for pennies on the dollar for one of their longtime fan-favorites.

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