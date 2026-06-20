A rival franchise holds the pieces that could solve those problems while addressing its own farm system needs.

One AL West leader faces a critical need in both the bullpen and outfield ahead of the playoff push.

The Seattle Mariners have a very dubious distinction among Major League Baseball franchises.

The Mariners are the only active franchise never to have played in a World Series. Seattle entered the Majors in 1977 as an expansion team, and their fans have been pining for 49 years for a World Series to come to the Pacific Northwest, like Linus waiting for The Great Pumpkin.

However, the Mariners have a legitimate chance to win the American League pennant after falling agonizingly short against the Toronto Blue Jays in last year’s ALCS that went the full seven games. Albeit with an underwhelming 39-37 record, the Mariners lead the AL West and look like the class of the division.

To get over the hump, though, Seattle will have to address weaknesses at the trade deadline. They are a little short in the bullpen, a problem exacerbated by hard-throwing setup man Matt Brash being on the IL with a strained right lat muscle and closer Andres Munoz’s 5.47 ERA in 29 games. The Mariners also need to upgrade both corner outfield spots from right fielder Victor Robles and the left-field platoon of Luke Raley and Rob Refsnyder.

There is one team that can help the Seattle Mariners fill those holes, and it’s the Boston Red Sox.

Why the Mariners would make this trade

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox | Brian Fluharty/GettyImages

Chapman would give the bullpen a big boost, either supplanting Munoz as the closer or serving as his primary setup man. Even at 38, the lefty is as dominant as ever. He has converted all 14 save opportunities this season, as well as posting a 0.82 ERA and striking out 29 in 21.2 innings.

Duran is having a down season, hitting .210/.269/.388 in 68 games, but still has 12 home runs and 11 stolen bases. He would provide power and speed to an offense that ranks just 18th in MLB in runs scored at 4.18 per game.

Adding to the 29-year-old’s attractiveness is that he has two more seasons of contractual control, meaning he won’t become eligible for free agency until after the 2028 season.

Why the Red Sox would make this trade

Springfield Cardinals v. Arkansas Travelers | Caton Marsh/GettyImages

The Red Sox would be getting a premier prospect in Montes, a 21-year-old left-handed hitter who is ranked as the game’s 54th-best prospect by Baseball America and No. 4 in the Mariners’ deep farm system. The native of Cuba has hit 21 home runs in 65 games for Double-A Arkansas this year with a .239/.351/.556 slash line.

Stevenson, also a 21-year-old left-handed hitter, was drafted by the Mariners in the supplemental first round last year and is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in their system by Baseball America. Playing at High-A Everett, Stevenson is hitting .224/.406/.391 with five homers in 51 games and 53 walks in 234 plate appearances.

Wilcox is pitching for Triple-A Tacoma after appearing in 11 games as a reliever for the Mariners earlier this season and pitching to a 5.40 ERA. At 26 and with the proverbial good arm, Wilcox would be an interesting throw-in to the deal.