No team in Major League Baseball is more on the clock to win a championship than the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies began a streak of five consecutive postseason appearances in 2022, ending that season by losing to the Houston Astros in the World Series. But they haven’t returned to the Fall Classic since then, getting further and further away with each passing year, and Father Time is starting to close their window to win a championship.

Right-handers Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, catcher J.T. Realmuto, first baseman Bryce Harper, shortstop Trea Turner and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber are all between 33 and 36 years old. Owner John Middleton is 71, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is 70 and manager Don Mattingly is 65.

So, the Phillies seem like a logical team to trade for Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Rangers PBO Chris Young has acknowledged he is willing to deal Seager, though the 32-year-old has full no-trade rights as a 10-and-5 player who has at least 10 years of MLB service time and at least five years with his current team.

Seager would seem open to at least considering a trade to the Phillies; recent reports suggest he'd be willing to waive his NTC in order to head to the City of Brotherly Love. The Rangers have missed the playoffs for three straight seasons since winning the franchise’s first World Series title in 2023. They are willing to trade other veterans, including left-hander MacKenzie Gore, right-handers Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi and left fielder Brandon Nimmo.

The Phillies need to add an impact bat this winter, and with Luis Arraez and Alec Bohm moving on in free agency, there's plenty of room on the infield. Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena would be great fits, but if Philly can't win those bidding wars, they should think long and hard about giving up enough prospects to give the Rangers an infusion of young talent.

What a Phillies trade for Corey Seager might look like

Seager would give the Phillies options on the left side of the infield as they look to replace Bohm, who signed with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday for two years and $20 million. Seager could play third base, or the Phillies could play him at shortstop and shift Turner to the hot corner. Seager had six defensive runs saved this year while Turner had minus-15.

Availability has been an issue for Seager over the last two seasons, as he has been on the IL six times because of appendicitis, a concussion, and hamstring and back injuries. Seager also has five years and $157.5 million remaining on his 10-year, $325 million contract, which is why the Phillies would want the Rangers to eat nearly half the money.

However, Seager is a five-time All-Star and hit 20 home runs in just 95 games this year while slashing .227/.312/.424.

Aidan Miller would become Rangers’ starting shortstop

Scorpions v. Saguaros | Norm Hall/GettyImages

Miller, ranked as the Phillies’ No. 2 prospect and No. 59 overall by MLB.com, would step in for Seager. The 22-year-old played in just four regular-season games in the Minors this year because of a back injury, but returned to help Double-A Reading win the Eastern League playoffs and then played in the Arizona Fall League.

Nori, the Phillies’ No. 7 prospect, made a name for himself by helping Italy make a surprise run to the World Baseball Classic final this spring and could reach the big leagues next year. The 22-year-old projects as a traditional MLB leadoff hitter, having drawn 120 walks and struck out 152 times in 969 Minor League plate appearances over three seasons.

Bowker is the Phillies’ No. 14 prospect and will likely reach the majors in 2028. He pitched at three levels of the farm system this year and, like Miller and Nori, helped Reading to its title.