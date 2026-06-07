This rare Pirates-Cardinals trade could be what both teams need most

The potential swap highlights how both teams could address urgent needs despite competing in the same division for Wild Card spots.

The Pittsburgh Pirates need bullpen help rather desperately. Pittsburgh's bullpen ERA may rank middle of the pack — 16th to be exact — but they've blown double-digit leads on the season, and have asked far too much of a starting rotation that remains their ultimate strength in a crowded NL Central.

While the Pirates and Cardinals are in a similar spot in the standings, they face different expectations this season. Pittsburgh hopes to make a playoff push for the first time since 2015. The Cardinals are one of baseball's best surprises, but Chaim Bloom is building a contender for the long term. That means St. Louis is expected to buy and sell at the deadline, while Ben Cherington will buy from the bargain bin. Enter JoJo Romero, who is on an expiring contract and could be had for the right price.

What a Pirates trade for JoJo Romero would look like

Give Don Kelly credit, as the Pirates skipper has gotten creative with his bullpen solutions, whether it be moving Carmen Mlodzinski to the 'pen or using openers more frequently to watch the innings of struggling starters like Bubba Chandler. While those short-term fixes can make a difference, nothing will inject Pittsburgh's bullpen with new life like another arm or two. Recent rumblings out of the Pirates front office suggest they could add relief pitcher sooner rather than later. Romero, who has already been mentioned in trade rumors by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, is an easy target.

Of course, what could hold back such a deal is the simple fact that these teams play in the same division and are both compering for a limited number of NL Wild Card spots. Yet, a Cardinals-Pirates deal could be a rare win-win, in that Pittsburgh's farm system is loaded with talent and St. Louis doesn't expect Romero to remain with the team past the trade deadline anyway.

Would the Pirates make this trade?

Unless the Pirates are dealt a massive blow with a Brandon Lowe setback or suddenly are in need of a starting pitcher, then the bullpen should be addressed first and foremost by the MLB trade deadline. While giving up two prized prospects isn't in Cherington's playbook, the whole point of building up a strong farm system isn't just for those in-house options to become big-league focal points. Rather, players like Kelly and Morel, none of whom rank in the top-5 in Pittsburgh's farm system, are excellent trade bait.

Kelly is already in Triple-A, but blocked in the Pirates rotation barring injury. Morel is a young shortstop who is essentially a lottery ticket at this point in his career. Morel is just 18 years old and is the Pirates 15th-ranked prospect. That means he has a high ceiling, but a lot to work on before he reaches his full potential.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Cardinals make this trade?

Whether the Cardinals make this trade fully depends on other suitors. However, the Pirates farm system is ranked among the best in MLB. The Cardinals need starting pitching, and Kelly could be a great fit in their starting rotation as soon as this season. In a sense, St. Louis could acquire some pitching depth for the stretch run, even if the Pirates view Kelly as more of a Triple-A starter than a big-league option right now.

As for Kelly, he is the sort of lottery ticket Bloom thrives at identifying ahead of time. Give it a few years, and the Pirates could be kicking themselves for this trade. That alone makes giving up Romero to a division rival worthwhile — and there is usually a tax for such moves.

Verdict: Yes, depending on other offers for Romero

More MLB news and analysis: