The Boston Red Sox added a needed bopper, Jake Bauers, in free agency, but are still projected to start Trevor Story at shortstop on Opening Day in a lineup that did not score enough runs in 2026. No disrespect to Story, a two-time All-Star who had a good year for Boston in 2025, but he had a .621 OPS for the team in 2026 and has major durability concerns. Relying on him probably isn't a good idea, especially if the Red Sox can acquire a true game-changer like Jeremy Pena.

Not only is Pena an excellent defensive shortstop, but he's developed into a very good hitter when healthy, posting an impressive 130 wRC+ since the start of the 2025 campaign. He'd be a near-perfect fit in Boston, but if the Houston Astros were to trade him, they'd need a substantial return. Here's what a deal might look like.

What a Red Sox trade for Jeremy Pena might look like

The biggest name in this deal is Jarren Duran, a former All-Star who doesn't have a place to play in Boston but could easily rebound with a change of scenery. He's the biggest name, but the best piece in the deal is outfield prospect Justin Gonzales, who can hit baseballs as far as anyone in the minor leagues. Lastly, Franklin Primera, another top prospect in Boston's system would head to Houston in this deal.

Astros fans probably hate the idea of trading Pena and Red Sox fans likely won't want to part with this much, but this deal makes a lot of sense for both sides. Here's why.

Why the Red Sox would accept this trade

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is this deal risky from Boston's point of view? Sure. Gonzales and Primera are two of their five best prospects, and there's always the chance Duran turns it on in Houston. Additionally, as great as Pena is, he's on an expiring contract, so the Red Sox could give all this up for just one year of him (and it could end up being less than a year given the looming lockout). With that being said, Pena is an absolute star.

In just 112 games, Pena hit 22 home runs, drove in 56 runs and stole 12 bases. He provides a blend of speed, power and defense that few shortstops can top, and if the Red Sox are able to extend him (which admittedly is a big if, given that Scott Boras represents him), he's only 29 years old, so he should be very good for a very long time. Even if they don't extend him, they'd better their World Series odds for this season and have Franklin Arias, one of the best prospects in the sport, waiting in the wings to replace him at shortstop in 2028.

And sure, they're giving a lot up, but again, Duran doesn't have a place on the team, Gonzales is yet another outfielder, and while Primera has a lot of upside, he's a 19-year-old who has only made it to Low-A. It'll be a while before he even gets close to the majors. For a team in win-now mode, this is an easy deal to make.

Why the Astros would accept this trade

Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From the Astros' perspective, this comes down to getting something for a player likely to be wearing another uniform in 2028. Pena is going to make a lot of money in free agency, and if history suggests anything, the Astros won't be the team paying him that money. Given that, they could either hold onto him and let him walk for nothing more than a draft pick, as they did with Alex Bregman, or they can try to capitalize on his immense value, as they did with Kyle Tucker, and improve their odds of winning in the future. They likely hope to compete, but in reality, they should be trading Pena and playing for the future, especially after they went 81-81 and were swept in the Wild Card Series in 2026.

This is especially the case if they can get this kind of return. Duran is coming off back-to-back disappointing seasons, but he finished eighth in the AL MVP balloting in 2024, and is only 30 years old. He also fills two clear needs in an Astros' lineup that lacks left-handed hitting beyond Yordan Alvarez and outfielders. He has All-Star upside, and yet he isn't even the best asset in the deal.

Gonzales is. At just 19 years of age, Gonzales slashed .266/.385/.449 with 19 home runs and 69 RBI in 107 games, the final 18 of which came in Double-A. Gonzales could be big-league ready in the next year or two, and has legitimate 30+ home run upside. He's a top-100 prospect, and while Franklin Primera isn't quite at that level, he's a catcher who had an OPS over 1.000 in his first season stateside. He should be a solid hitter who can control the zone at an above-average clip and has the tools to stick behind the plate defensively.

The Astros shouldn't trade Pena just for the sake of getting something for him, but this would be a haul. Both the Astros and the Red Sox would benefit here.