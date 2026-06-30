This White Sox-Red Sox trade proposal would bring Aroldis Chapman back to Chicago

Having crossed the midpoint of their season last week, the Chicago White Sox are looking like legitimate contenders rather than early-season flukes. The White Sox are 44-39 and lead the American League Central by one game over the two-time defending division champion Cleveland Guardians. The White Sox showed they can stand toe-to-toe with the Guardians, winning two of three games in Chicago last week. The teams have a four-game return engagement starting Thursday night in Cleveland.

However, the White Sox could use some pitching reinforcements if they are to win the division following three straight seasons of triple-digit losses, including an MLB-record 121 in 2024. The White Sox’s ERA is 4.22, ranking just 18th in the major leagues. Seranthony Domínguez leads the team with 12 saves but also has five blown saves and a 4.30 ERA in 32 games.

How the White Sox could trade for Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman

A closer who has experience pitching on a championship team in Chicago could fortify the White Sox bullpen. That is Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman, who helped the Cubs end their 108-year championship drought by winning the World Series in 2016.

The Red Sox, though, might be rethinking the idea of being sellers now that they have won five games in a row. Despite a 37-46 record, the Red Sox are just 4 ½ games out in the wild card race.

Why the Red Sox would make this trade

Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The return for Chapman might be lighter than many would think. He is 38 years old and can become a free agent at the end of the season.

Even if the Red Sox still believe they are contenders, they need something for Chapman before he walks. They could also fill the closer’s role by elevating setup man Garrett Whitlock.

The Red Sox would get two prospects with potential upside. Bush is ranked as the White Sox’ No. 14 prospect by Baseball America, and Wolkow is No. 19.

Bush, 26, has yet to pitch this season while recovering from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery, but the 6-foot-6, 250-pounder made four starts for the White Sox in 2024. Wolkow is another big guy, standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 225 pounds, and he has raw power, though he is hitting just .234/.325/.440 with 12 home runs in 72 games with High-A.

Why the White Sox would make this trade

They would be adding one of the best relief pitchers in baseball history in Chapman. The left-hander is an eight-time All-Star and his 383 saves are 10th on Major League Baseball’s all-time list.

Chapman is still very effective despite his advanced age and is in outstanding shape. He has converted 16 of 18 save opportunities this season with a 2.19 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings and 26 games.

Dominguez would also move to set-up relief, a role he is much better suited for, as the White Sox would have a proven closer to anchor their bullpen.

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