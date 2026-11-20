It took some squinting to find positives about the San Francisco Giants in 2026.

There were the adventures of college coach-turned-rookie MLB manager Tony Vitiello’s adjustment to professional baseball. Questions grew about whether legend Buster Posey is the right man to lead the franchise’s baseball operations.

Then came that dismal 65-97 record, which left the Giants in fourth place in the National League West, 35 games behind the division-champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, infielder Casey Schmitt was a bright spot, hitting 21 home runs in 97 games to finish second on the Giants in that category to first baseman Rafael Devers (37).

The 27-year-old has also become an attractive trade chip because he can play all four infield positions. Schmitt is also affordable as he is eligible for salary arbitration and is projected to make between $2 million and $2.5 million next season.

A Yankees-Giants trade that makes sense

One team that would be a good trade fit for Schmitt, who slashed .271/.301/.483 in 2026, would be the New York Yankees. They could use the right-handed hitter to platoon with Ryan McMahon at third base or Luis Garcia Jr. at first base.

McMahon had a .509 OPS against lefties this year, and Garcia had a .663 mark. Meanwhile, Schmitt’s OPS was .820 versus southpaws.

The Giants need pitching after finishing 23rd in MLB with a 4.33 ERA this season. Conversely, the Yankees topped the big leagues with their 3.23 mark, and nine of their top 10 prospects are pitchers, according to MLB.com’s rankings.

The teams also paired up at the trade deadline in August, when the Giants sent outfielder Heliot Ramos to the Yankees.

The Yankees could offer right-hander Elmer Rodriguez, their No. 2 prospect, and left-hander Allen Facundo, their No. 7 prospect.

Rodriguez, 23, made his MLB debut this year, going 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in six starts, but went 8-4 with a 2.45 ERA in 21 starts with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and pitched three scoreless innings for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. Rodriguez could join the Giants’ rotation alongside Logan Webb, Landon Roupp, Adrian Houser and Anthony Molina.



Facundo, 24, has been beset by injuries since making his professional debut in 2021, logging just 262.1 innings. However, he made 22 starts and pitched 114.1 innings between the Yankees’ two Class A teams at Hudson Valley and Tampa, going 7-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 148 strikeouts.