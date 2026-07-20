Tigers-Cubs start time: Rain delay updates from Wrigley Field on July 20

The Cubs announced the delay less than an hour before the scheduled first pitch with no new start time yet.

The Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs were all set to kick off a crucial interleague series at Wrigley Field on Monday night. But, as is so often the case in Chicago at this time of year, Mother Nature had other plans: Inclement weather has already scuttled the scheduled start of the game, meaning we'll be spending at least some time in a delay.

But how long will that delay last? And will we be able to get nine innings in on Monday or risk a doubleheader later in the week? We've got you covered with a full forecast and updates from the North Side.

Tigers-Cubs rain delay updates: Still no start time at Wrigley Field

UPDATE:The game is now set to resume at approximately 7:35 p.m. CT/8:35 p.m. ET

Around 6:30 p.m. CT — less than an hour before scheduled first pitch — the Cubs announced that Monday's series opener would begin in a delay due to weather in the area. They didn't offer a new start time, however, and we're still not sure when play will resume.

The bad news is that it's pretty obvious why the start of the game was pushed back: Weather radar in the Chicago area shows a pretty massive storm system set to move through the city right around the originally scheduled first pitch. But the good news is that the Windy City is currently projected to miss most of that system, and once the rain blows through, we should be good to go.

Wrigley Field forecast: When will rain clear up in Chicago?

While most of Illinois will bear the brunt of things, Chicago is likely to see only the very eastern edge of the storm system. There will be a good amount of rain over a pretty short period of time between 7 and 8 p.m. CT, but with the tarp on to help keep the field dry, the forecast shows that it shouldn't take too long to get play underway.

Time (CT) Chance of precipitation 7 p.m. 65% 8 p.m. 51% 9 p.m. 54% 10 p.m. 49% 11 p.m. 34%

It's also worth remembering that those precipitation odds are for all of Chicago, which doesn't necessarily reflect the conditions at Wrigley Field itself. As the storm moves north to south, it should pass the stadium fairly quickly and move on to other parts of the city; unless things change course pretty dramatically, conditions should be fine for baseball from around 7:30-8 p.m. CT onward.