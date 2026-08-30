Tigers-Dodgers rain delay: Updated start time, forecast from Detroit

The Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers want to play baseball. We want them to, as well. Tarik Skubal took the first game of the series against his former team, while the Tigers got revenge in the second contest thanks to Kevin McGonigle's clutch him. So, what comes next? Well, baseball hopefully. Framber Valdez and Tyler Glasnow are slated to do battle for the deciding contest of this three-game set.

Valdez has been inconsistent for the Tigers this season. The high-priced free-agent addition isn't the Skubal replacement Detroit had in mind when they signed him to a lucrative contract. Meanwhile, a healthy Glasnow adds an embarrassment of riches to the Los Angeles rotation, even without Shohei Ohtani throwing off the mound.

Game alert: Dodgers-Tigers will be delayed due to inclement weather Sunday. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 30, 2026

When will the Tigers-Dodgers game start on Sunday, Aug. 30?

Your guess is as good as ours here. The Tigers announced that the game would start in a delay, and while the forecast provides some clues (we'll get to that), it isn't a final decision. That is up to the Tigers and MLB, and if anyone else is familiar with the weather in Michigan as summer turns to fall, we could be here for awhile.

Yet, the Tigers wouldn't call for a delay if they didn't think the game could be played tonight. Instead, they'd prefer a rainout to be made up at a later date. It doesn't help that these teams play in separate leagues, making it even tougher to find a makeup date this time of year.

Comerica Park forecast: How much more rain is expected?

I have good news, Tigers fans! The rain is supposed to be done by 3pm ET, meaning those of you at the ballpark shouldn't have to wait much longer. However, it doesn't inspire much confidence that the Tigers felt the need to call for a delay a full 40 minutes before first pitch.

Hour Chance of precipitation 1pm 87 2pm 41 3pm 12

As you can see, the forecase calls for storms through the 2pm hour, but once 3pm rolls around there's a much lesser chance of rain. That means baseball!