Timing is everything for the Phillies after Jesus Luzardo's injury scare

A big part of the Philadelphia Phillies’ playoff hopes rests on the shoulders of the Big 3: Zack Wheeler, Christopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo.

But Luzardo is now going on the Injured List after feeling not as well as both he and the organization expected while he deals with a shoulder injury. The team is not ruling Luzardo out for a potential postseason start, manager Don Mattingly told reporters (including Matt Gelb of The Athletic).

The good news for the Phillies is that the belief is Luzardo’s injury isn’t serious and that the left-hander is optimistic that he will be ready to pitch in the playoffs starting in two weeks. He told Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia that there was enough pain to not throw Wednesday and to be put on the Injured List.

Good news. Jesus Luzardo tells @JimSalisbury215 his level of concern is low and he’s optimistic the inflammation in his shoulder will go away for the playoffs.



Hear from Jesus on NBC 10 at 6:20 PM https://t.co/902FQfubs8 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 15, 2026

Jesus Luzardo gives Phillies legitimate World Series hopes, if he's back on time

Having Luzardo back for the postseason is essential for Philadelphia. He’s one of three difference-making starters who they can feel comfortable in a postseason environment, evidenced by his five-year, $135 million contract extension that was inked early this season. He’s been tremendous in 2026, with his 2.87 ERA being a career-best while recording a 221/52 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

“Ideally, the timeline does work out that way,” Luzardo said. “Obviously, we have to see where I'm at throwing-wise. But the plan is to be ready to go for October. And yeah, I feel fully confident...It's been a long year. I've thrown a lot of pitches. Three weeks off the mound or without being on the mound might be a little rusty, you would think. But I'm confident in myself in my preparation and I know that we're gonna do all the work necessary to be ready to go that first time I touch the mound.”

Luzardo, 28, has a 5.5 WAR, putting him fourth in the National League behind Jacob Misiorowski, Sanchez and Chris Sale. And having him ready for the postseason ensures that the Phillies will be at full strength, though it all but eliminates them from the National League East division race. Philadelphia, at this point, has the second NL wild card spot and are closely followed by the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Phillies can't survive the postseason without their Big 3

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Luzardo isn’t the only question that looms in the Phillies’ rotation. Wheeler has allowed at least four runs in four of his last nine starts, including a recent four-inning, eight-run appearance on August 24 against the Seattle Mariners. Since then, however, he has allowed only three runs across 19 innings (three starts), so it’s entirely possible that his struggles are behind him.

Starting pitcher ERA Cristopher Sanchez 2.79 Jesus Luzardo 2.87 Zack Wheeler 3.14 Aaron Nola 4.69 Andrew Painter 5.54

Having Luzardo and Wheeler at full force, along with Sanchez who will finish in the top-three in Cy Young voting, gives the Phillies a trio of starters that can battle with any lineup. That, combined with a lineup that features Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and others, and the Phillies loom as a team that no one will want to face.

So all of Philadelphia could be heard breathing a sigh of relief that Luzardo’s injury isn’t serious.