Twins-Yankees restart time: Rain delay updates from New York, July 3

When play resumes, Jose Caballero will step up to the plate for the Yankees with the game tied at 1-1.

No official restart time has been announced, though a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. ET.

The Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees paused their game in the bottom of the third inning due to rain on Friday night.

The Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees made it into the bottom of the third inning on Friday night before weather put the game on hold. With the game tied at 1-1, both teams and fans are now waiting for official word on when things can get back underway.

We're keeping track of all the updates from New York.

Twins-Yankees rain delay updates: Restart set for 8:45 p.m. ET

UPDATE: The game is now set to resume at approximately 8:45 p.m. ET

Tonight’s game will resume at approximately 8:45pm. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 4, 2026

The Yankees officially announced the delay at 8 p.m. ET. However, they didn't have any immediate information on when the game could resume.

We are officially in a rain delay. Updated information will be provided as it is received. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 3, 2026

At least fans at the stadium have something to entertain them during the delay. The World Cup is playing on the big screen.

Fun scene here at Yankee Stadium during the rain delay! pic.twitter.com/a5GqBFlm8x — byt (@yankplane06) July 4, 2026

Yankee stadium forecast: How much more bad weather is expected?

There is a severe thunderstorm watch in place on Friday night until 11 p.m. ET. It's not clear if lightning will become the bigger issue as opposed to the rain that apparently triggered the initial delay.

Hour Chance of precipitation 9:00 p.m. ET 51% 10:00 p.m. ET 49% 11:00 p.m. ET 34%

The rain should slow down a bit over the next few hours. Right now it's about the severity more than anything.

How the Twins and Yankees left it

When things get back underway, Jose Caballero will be at the plate for the Yankees. Mike Paredes started the game on the mound for the Twins, but we'll see if he comes back out after the delay.

Both teams hit home runs in the first inning. Kody Clemens went 403 feet to left center on Gerrit Cole. Trent Grisham hishis 370 feet to right.

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