Updated MLB Playoff bracket with 10 games remaining

We’re officially less than two weeks away from the start of the MLB Wild Card Series on Sept. 29, and four teams have already locked up their playoff berths. The American League Central and West divisions remain wide open, and the NL Wild Card’s seeding will likely go down to the wire.

As of Sept. 17, here is how the MLB playoff brackets look. Let’s start with the American League.

Current American League postseason bracket

New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Home Away No. 1 Tampa Bay Rays FIRST ROUND BYE No. 2 Cleveland Guardians FIRST ROUND BYE No. 3 Houston Astros No. 6 Chicago White Sox No. 4 New York Yankees No. 5 Boston Red Sox

How far can the Tampa Bay Rays realistically go in the 2026 MLB playoffs?

If it sounds like we’re being hard on the Rays, can you blame us? They've only advanced beyond the ALDS twice in franchise history, and that second instance came during the shortened 2020 season. Kevin Cash has done a remarkable job at getting the Rays to the postseason, but he’s gone just 4-10 outside of that miracle run.

The Rays deserve credit for continuously remaining in playoff contention despite their budget and stadium issues, and Junior Caminero has grown into one of the sport’s most potent power hitters. But the Yankees are indisputably the AL’s most dangerous playoff team, so don’t get your hopes up about cashing in your Rays future ticket.

The hunt for the American League’s No. 2 seed is painful to watch

Chicago White Sox pitcher Chris Murphy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 78-75, the Guardians would secure a first-round bye if the postseason began tomorrow. The 76-76 Astros are on track to host the Wild Card Series, and they could feasibly do so with a losing record. Wednesday’s Guardians win dropped the White Sox to 77-75, and we’re truly inspired by the thought of these teams barely ending the year with a winning record.

All six NL playoff teams, as well as the Diamondbacks, have already cleared 80 wins. Atlanta is one victory away from its 90th, and the 85-win Cubs still have an outside chance at also clearing 90 wins. Meanwhile, the Rays and Yankees — who sit at 88 wins ahead of this weekend’s series in Arizona — should be the AL’s only 90-win clubs.

Like we said. Painful.

What to know about the 2026 American League Wild Card Series

The Yankees have already clinched a playoff berth, and the 82-win Red Sox aren’t far behind. Get ready to see those two teams battle it out in the Bronx for the second straight year, though we’ll see whether Aaron Judge makes it that far. As of publication, the Yankees hadn’t yet announced an update on the three-time AL MVP, who left Wednesday’s game with left leg tightness.

So that realistically leaves six teams — the aforementioned AL Central and AL West teams, as well as the Blue Jays and Orioles — duking it out for the final Wild Card seed. Honestly, the fact that four of those teams are at or below .500 only makes things more exciting.

Hey, we love chaos. What can we say?

Outside of the 2020 COVID year, there’s never been an instance of an MLB team reaching the postseason with a losing record. Regardless of what the national media insists, don’t blame the league for its current playoff format. The 58-win Angels went a combined 17-15 against the Astros, Orioles, and Rangers. Go ask Texas how it dropped eight of 13 games to a team that could realistically finish with at least 100 losses.

Current National League postseason bracket

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) has water poured on him | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Home Away No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers FIRST ROUND BYE No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers FIRST ROUND BYE No. 3 Atlanta Braves No. 6 San Diego Padres No. 4 Chicago Cubs No. 5 Philadelphia Phillies

We believe in the Milwaukee Brewers, but do you?

Much of what we said about the Rays applies to the Brewers, except the latter has a far deeper roster. We’re still yet to see Milwaukee obtain its first pennant since 1982, though we objectively love this year's lineup. Second baseman Brice Turang remains arguably the league's most underrated player, and the outfield duo of Jackson Chourio and Garett Mitchell are legitimately dangerous.

That said, we’re getting slightly concerned about Jacob Misiorowski. The consensus NL Cy Young favorite has barely averaged five innings over his last four starts, and the Brewers lack reliable starting pitching depth behind him.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers feel destined to go one-and-done

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Enough has been said about the injury-ravaged Dodgers of late, and Blake Snell left Wednesday’s start with a groin problem. If not for the team’s consecutive championships, we’d likely be looking at his five-year, $182 million deal as one of the sport’s worst — and we completely understand if anyone feels that way regardless.

Ohtani’s knee injury has made him irrelevant, which feels bizarre to type. How could a four-time MVP and the face of baseball suddenly go under the radar? Well, when you’re hitting just .231 with six home runs and a .778 OPS since Aug. 1, people tend to stop caring. Why think about Ohtani when you can divert your attention to Pete Crow-Armstrong?

What to know about the 2026 National League Wild Card Series

For all intents and purposes, we already know who the three NL Wild Card teams will be. San Diego has a 3.5-game lead over Arizona for that final berth, and the Diamondbacks' elimination number had dropped to seven entering Thursday afternoon’s game with the Rockies.

By no means are we math experts, but it’s difficult to envision the Diamondbacks still being mathematically alive when they face the Padres next weekend. This is why we’ll continue to say that every game, even those in the second week of April, matters. The Diamondbacks woke up Thursday with 80 wins, yet will realistically miss the playoffs yet again.

Life just isn’t fair sometimes.