What's wrong with the Blue Jays? Vlad Jr. is just the tip of the iceberg

Three other key contributors are also struggling, combining to drag down a team that came within one win of the World Series last year.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has skipped the All-Star Game due to a sore back and a sharp drop in power production.

Toronto's offense has collapsed this season, scoring just 3.96 runs per game — the second-lowest average in MLB.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is skipping next week’s All-Star Game, and that is probably best for everyone.

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger won the fan balloting for American League first baseman. While the 27-year-old has been selected for six All-Star Games in his eight-year career, he shouldn’t be playing on July 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Guerrero isn’t deserving as he is hitting .266/.348/.349 with four home runs in 85 games going into the Blue Jays’ game on Monday night against the Giants in San Francisco.

Guerrero also prefers a few days off to rest his sore lower back, which has assuredly caused his sharp decline in power production, as he has averaged 29 homers per 162 games in his career.

What's wrong with the Toronto Blue Jays?

Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays | Brandon Sloter/GettyImages

Guerrero’s power outage is a significant part of the reason why the Blue Jays are scoring just 3.96 runs per game, the second-lowest average in the major leagues behind the San Diego Padres’ 3.91.

That is a severe drop for a team that was fourth in MLB with a 4.93 average last season when they came within a hair of upsetting the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. This year, the Blue Jays are just 42-48 and 11 ½ games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

Guerrero isn’t the only culprit who has conspired to bring the Blue Jays’ offense down. Here are three others.

Alejandro Kirk

It is hard to believe he was an All-Star catcher only one year ago. His slash line is .189/.247/.297 in 21 games this season, contrasted to .282/.341/.421 in 130 games in 2025. Kirk set a career high with 15 home runs last year but has gone deep just twice this year.

To be fair, Kirk missed over two months after fracturing his left thumb on April 3 and undergoing surgery. His slash line is .189/.247/.297 in 21 games this season, contrasted to .282/.341/.421 in 130 games in 2025. Kirk set a career high with 15 home runs last year but has gone deep just twice this year.

Andres Gimenez

The shortstop has never been an offensive force, except in 2022 when he was selected to the All-Star Game while playing for the Cleveland Guardians. Gimenez’s hitting has been in sharp decline in the last two years.

Through 85 games this season, Gimenez is hitting .236/.286/.373. Gimenez has hit seven home runs and stolen 10 bases, yet has just 24 runs scored.

Davis Schneider

Schneider is now playing for Triple-A Buffalo after being optioned there on June 27. The utility player hit a ghastly .153/.282/.296 with three home runs in 49 games before his demotion.

Schneider was a valuable role player the past two seasons, hitting 13 homers in 2024 and 11 in 2025. He also homered off two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to lead off Game 5 of last year’s World Series.

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