At MLB's owner's meetings, Commissioner Rob Manfred made himself abundantly clear about where the league's owners — who employ him — stand on the eve of a lockout that could cancel the entire 2027 season, making use of a rather comical definition of the term "compromise." See if you can spot it:

"I will say there's plenty of room for compromise ... But there's one thing I will not compromise, and that's the issue that we're hearing from the vast majority of our fans: They want salary cap and floor, and on that, we will not compromise."

Manfred's comments confirm how serious the owners are about a salary cap

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So what do we make of that? Here, Manfred asserts that there is room for "compromise," despite the fact that the MLB Players Association has asserted nearly for its entire existence that any form of salary cap shall be imposed over their dead body. Manfred thus insisting that the "one thing" he will not compromise on is a salary cap is like saying he's more than happy to eat an arugala salad so long as it does not include arugala; that he'd be delighted to try your homemade ice cream so long as it does not include ice or cream; that he'd love to go see Dune: Part Three with you, just that his one condition is that Timothee Chalamet can't be in it. We're not really "compromising" on much, now are we Rob?

I have written quite a lot about this looming MLB lockout, and because I'm not some kind of baseball insider, I've actually changed my opinion on it a few times throughout the year as I've learned more about what each side intends to demand. I do legitimately believe that a salary cap would improve the sport, but by the end of the season I decided that the cost of getting a cap would not remotely be worth these marginal gains — the main beneficiaries of a cap are the billionaire owners who want to share less money while skyrocketing their franchise valuations. I'm not going to sit here and push that agenda.

MLB owners are very unlikely to back down from their demand

What Manfred's comments show, though, is what had become abundantly clear to me by the time the playoffs rolled around: this is not some half-hearted, "let's elect a committee to study the question" effort by the MLB owners. This is an honest-to-God full-court press to impose a salary cap on their players, which will probably require breaking the union to achieve. Manfred launching this broadside speaks to the strength of their position, and the violent patience they're going to approach this with.

The sheer amount of money the owners stand to gain from the introduction of a salary cap is staggering. Enforced competitiveness would take small-market franchise values straight through the roof, and cut spending in the short term to make potential buyers more interested. An upcoming media rights deal could lead to the all-all-all-time windfall for owners and stakeholders if a cap is imposed, and so they are clearly fine missing part or all of a season to get this. A single season is small potatoes when you think about the amount of cash coming down the road.

The players do not have that kind of luxury. Their careers are measured in years, some of them in months for fringe players. Age is a major factor, and owners crossing their arms and saying "we're down for this, are you?" puts them in a serious box. Moreover, the players don't have a platform on which to fight this other than ... basically, "why are you being like this?" In politics, and this is very much politics, the group with the platform and the vision often beats the one just reacting to that platform.

Especially since all small-market fans should want a cap. It makes sense, and owners know they can play on the anger wrought by the Dodgers and Mets buying up all the cool players fans wanted to keep on their teams. The players are going to struggle to cope with that, and Manfred's statement confirms what we knew already: the owners are perfectly comfortable making this horribly uncomfortable.